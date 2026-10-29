Israel contrasts Arab voting rights with 20-year Palestinian election gap

Israel’s Foreign Ministry highlighted on Thursday that Arab citizens of Israel have been eligible to vote in 10 parliamentary elections since 2006 alone, while the Palestinian Authority has not held national elections for two decades.

The last P.A. presidential election was held in 2005, followed by parliamentary elections in 2006.

“Yet there’s no outrage. No headlines. Just silence,” the ministry wrote on X, criticizing what it described as a lack of international concern over the absence of Palestinian national elections.