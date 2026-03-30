Israel extends wartime restrictions for civilians ahead of Passover

The Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command on Monday extended existing restrictions on civilian life throughout the initial days of Passover, which starts at sundown on Wednesday.

“The Home Front Command defensive guidelines remain unchanged and in effect until Saturday, April 4, 2026, at 20:00,” the military stated.

Under the guidelines in place across much of the country, public gatherings are capped at 50 people, provided a bomb shelter can be reached in time, with workplaces permitted to operate under the same conditions, while less restrictive areas allow gatherings of up to 100.

“During the upcoming days, the Home Front Command will continue to examine possible adjustments of the guidelines across all areas, with an emphasis on education and the restrictions on gathering, in order to balance saving lives and emergency routine procedures,” the military stated. “If there are changes, the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines will be updated and published to the public through the official channels, in accordance with the situational assessments.”

Passover, which commemorates the Jewish Exodus from Egypt and runs from April 1 through 8 in Israel, often sees large family gatherings and an increase in domestic travel.