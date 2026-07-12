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News   Israel News

Technical glitch triggers false missile warning in central Israel

The military stressed that there was no suspicion of an attack, and the incident is being reviewed.

TPS-IL Staff
People take cover at a public bomb shelter in Jerusalem as siren warns of incoming missiles fired from Iran, June 19, 2025. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
People take cover at a public bomb shelter in Jerusalem as siren warns of incoming missiles fired from Iran, June 19, 2025. Photo by Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90.
(July 12, 2026 / TPS-IL)

A technical malfunction caused numerous Israelis in the center of the country to receive false warnings of a missile attack on their mobile devices, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.

The military stressed that there was no suspicion of an attack, and the incident is being reviewed.

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TPS-IL Staff
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