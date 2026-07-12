Technical glitch triggers false missile warning in central Israel
The military stressed that there was no suspicion of an attack, and the incident is being reviewed.
(July 12, 2026 / TPS-IL)
A technical malfunction caused numerous Israelis in the center of the country to receive false warnings of a missile attack on their mobile devices, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday morning.
The military stressed that there was no suspicion of an attack, and the incident is being reviewed.
תושבים בבני ברק קיבלו הבוקר התראה מקדימה על ירי טילים. פיקוד העורף: תקלה. האירוע מתוחקר. pic.twitter.com/n3C7Qrgo0S— איתי בלומנטל 🇮🇱 Itay Blumental (@ItayBlumental) July 12, 2026