Israel Police denies claims of attack on Democrats leader Yair Golan

The Israel Police on Tuesday denied claims by The Democrats Party that its leader, Yair Golan, was the target of an attempted stabbing while campaigning in Tel Aviv.

“Contrary to reports, no stabbing attempt occurred,” the force said.

Officers from the Lev Tel Aviv Police Station were escorting Golan at the city’s Park HaMesila when they noticed a suspicious object under the coat of a man standing nearby, according to the statement.

They stopped him for inspection and found a knife. The suspect, a Jerusalem resident in his 20s, was arrested and taken for questioning.

Police said the investigation into the incident was ongoing.