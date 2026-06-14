More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel Police probe Samaria shooting that wounded Palestinian

A preliminary probe found the Arab entered a farm carrying a large rock and threatened a resident.

JNS Staff
Palestinians carry the body of Thamin Khalil Reda Dawabsheh, who was allegedly shot and killed by Israelis in the village of Duma, near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria, Aug. 13, 2025. Photo by Flash90.
Palestinians carry the body of Thamin Khalil Reda Dawabsheh, who was allegedly shot and killed by Israelis in the village of Duma, near Nablus (Shechem) in Samaria, Aug. 13, 2025. Credit: Flash90.
(Jun. 14, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Police opened an investigation on Saturday after a Palestinian was shot and wounded while allegedly trying to assault a Jewish farmer in Samaria.

“A Palestinian was neutralized and sustained moderate wounds after attempting to attack a resident at a farm in the Binyamin region,” the police said.

Israel Police officers and Israel Defense Forces soldiers were called to the scene by the farm owner and “began investigating the circumstances of the incident, collecting evidence and testimonies from those involved,” it said.

A preliminary probe found that the Arab entered the farm carrying a large rock and threatened a resident who approached him. The farmer, feeling threatened, shot the suspect with his personal weapon, police said.

The Palestinian was evacuated for medical treatment and will later be questioned by Israel’s security agencies, according to the force.

Medical officials told Haaretz that the Palestinian was in a moderate-to-severe condition after being shot in his abdomen, left foot and right leg.

The incident reportedly took place at an Israeli farming outpost near the Arab town of Duma. Haaretz cited Suleiman Dawabsha, head of the Duma village council, as confirming that the Palestinian, whom he claimed was disabled, entered the Jewish community.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The data does not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, according to the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. military aircraft at Ben-Gurion International Airport during the 2026 war with Iran. Photo by Etgar Lefkovits.
Israel News
BG, Ramon airport space dispute over US refueling jets threatens 2.4m ticket cancellations
The warning comes ahead of a June 16 deadline set by the Israel Airports Authority.
June 14, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
An Israeli Air Force F-35 “Adir” fighter jet. Credit: Lockheed Martin.
Israel News
IDF hits Hezbollah in Beirut in response to cross-border attacks
“Israel will not tolerate attacks on its territory,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives ahead of the EU-Western Balkans Summit at Porto Montenegro in Tivat on June 5, 2026. Photo by SAVO PRELEVIC / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Slovenia scraps anti-Israel sanctions
The new government lifts bans targeting settlement goods, Netanyahu and arms exports.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, Sept. 9, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS.
Israel News
Cancer-fighting immune ‘memory’ discovery could transform treatments
The Israeli study examined tumor samples and nearby lymph nodes from 11 patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer.
June 14, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Hisham Ibrahim via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Katz names Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim as military aide
The Civil Administration chief will serve as the defense minister’s military secretary, following the IDF chief’s recommendation.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
A protester is arrested after holding a sign saying saying "Saving Lives is not Terrorism I support Palestine Action," during the demonstration at Woolwich Crown Court on June 12, 2026 in London, England. Photo by Martin Pope/Getty Images.
World News
Palestine Action vandals get terror-linked UK jail terms
Judge jails four Palestine Action activists over Elbit factory raid, citing terrorist connection and injuring police officer.
June 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Think Twice
The biggest threat to Israel’s democracy? The Supreme Court
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Yonatan Green, Ep. 226
June 11, 2026 05:30 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
Trump, the betrayer-in-chief?
Mitchell Bard
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s civilizational moment
Melanie Phillips