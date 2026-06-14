Israel Police probe Samaria shooting that wounded Palestinian

The Israel Police opened an investigation on Saturday after a Palestinian was shot and wounded while allegedly trying to assault a Jewish farmer in Samaria.

“A Palestinian was neutralized and sustained moderate wounds after attempting to attack a resident at a farm in the Binyamin region,” the police said.

Israel Police officers and Israel Defense Forces soldiers were called to the scene by the farm owner and “began investigating the circumstances of the incident, collecting evidence and testimonies from those involved,” it said.

A preliminary probe found that the Arab entered the farm carrying a large rock and threatened a resident who approached him. The farmer, feeling threatened, shot the suspect with his personal weapon, police said.

The Palestinian was evacuated for medical treatment and will later be questioned by Israel’s security agencies, according to the force.

Medical officials told Haaretz that the Palestinian was in a moderate-to-severe condition after being shot in his abdomen, left foot and right leg.

The incident reportedly took place at an Israeli farming outpost near the Arab town of Duma. Haaretz cited Suleiman Dawabsha, head of the Duma village council, as confirming that the Palestinian, whom he claimed was disabled, entered the Jewish community.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The data does not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, according to the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.