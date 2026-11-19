Ran Ben Shimon resigned as coach of the Israel national soccer team on Wednesday, ending a two-and-a-half-year tenure following a disappointing UEFA Nations League campaign in which Israel finished last in its group without a victory.

Ben Shimon, 55, informed Israel Soccer Association Chairman Shino Zuaretz and his deputy, Moran Meiri, of his decision during a conversation Tuesday night. Although his contract had another 18 months to run, he chose to leave ahead of the Euro 2028 qualifying campaign.

The former Israeli international, who earned 34 caps as a player, said mounting public criticism following Israel’s recent defeat to Ireland had made it difficult to continue in the position.

“Recently, a reality has emerged that does not allow me to continue fulfilling the role in the effective and proper manner the team requires,” Ben Shimon said in a farewell statement. “The emotional toll following the public atmosphere since the painful loss to Ireland—which, it must be admitted, was exceptional in its intensity—made it difficult for me to concentrate on what is so vital for success: optimal professional preparation of the players, building a long-term process, and achieving the results we all hope for.”

He added that he was stepping aside to give the national team an opportunity to begin a new chapter, thanking the players, coaching staff and soccer association officials for their support. He also pledged to attend Israel’s first home match on Israeli soil, whenever it takes place.

Zuaretz thanked Ben Shimon for his contribution, saying the coach had concluded that a departure would allow the team to move forward in a better atmosphere.

“Our goal remains qualifying for Euro 2028,” Zuaretz said, pledging to work toward achieving that objective.

Ben Shimon, appointed in May 2024, leaves with a record of seven wins, five draws and 10 defeats in 22 matches. His first Nations League campaign included an upset victory over Belgium and a goalless draw against France, although Israel finished last in its League A group and was subsequently relegated to League B.

The latest campaign proved considerably worse. Israel failed to win any of its matches in League B Group 3, its first winless competitive campaign since the 1966 World Cup qualifiers.

Ben Shimon is widely expected to take over at Israeli club Maccabi Haifa, with a meeting with owner Yaakov Shahar expected soon. Barak Bachar, meanwhile, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace him as national team coach.

The incoming coach will face an immediate challenge: a relegation playoff to prevent Israel from dropping into League C. The draw takes place Friday, with the two legs scheduled for March 25-30, 2027.

Israel will also enter the Euro 2028 qualifying draw in Pot 3. The draw is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.