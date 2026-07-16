Katz, Hegseth discuss Iran threat

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz spoke with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth overnight Wednesday, according to Katz’s office.

Hegseth briefed Katz on U.S. military operations against Iran, and the two agreed to continue cooperation between the nations in the face of any potential developments, it said.

Katz outlined to Hegseth Israel’s regional operations against jihadist terror elements in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon. He also emphasized Israel’s determination to maintain a presence in security zones inside Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, a key lesson from the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, his office said.

“We have never asked the U.S. to take action on our behalf along our borders,” said Katz. “We are committed to protecting the residents of Israel against any threat, and that is precisely what we intend to do.”