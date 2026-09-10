Israeli MK hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to her husband’s murder

Otzma Yehudit Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech on Wednesday called the killing in Gaza of Hamas terrorist Farah Ahmad Hamed earlier in the day “another closing of the circle.”

In an X post, she noted that he was a member of the Silwad cell that murdered her husband, Shalom “Shuli” Har-Melech, in 2003.

Hamed was sentenced to three life terms and released to the Gaza Strip in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange. In its Wednesday announcement of his death, Hamas identified him as a member of its military council responsible for Judea and Samaria.

עוד סגירת מעגל!



פרח חאמד, מבכירי הזרוע הצבאית של חמאס ומחברי חוליית סילוואד שרצחה את האיש שלי שולי הר מלך הי״ד, ב"ה חוסל היום ברצועת עזה.



שחרורו ושחרור יתר הרוצחים הם ההוכחה לצורך הקיומי בחוק עונש מוות למחבלים אותו זכינו להעביר לפני כחצי שנה.



ידע כל מחבל שרצח יהודים: גם אם… pic.twitter.com/7a0FtBXrwa — לימור סון הר מלך (@limor_sonhrmelh) September 9, 2026

In its statement, Hamas’s Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades confirmed that the senior commander was killed in an Israeli strike in western Gaza City. The terrorist group lauded his role in the Silwad cell during the Second Intifada, boasting that the unit was responsible for nine attacks that killed six Israelis, and called on followers in Judea and Samaria to carry out further attacks.

Son Har-Melech thanked Israel Defense Forces troops and security personnel involved in the operation.

“Let every terrorist who has murdered Jews know: Even if he is released, even if he flees, and even if many years pass, the long arm of the people of Israel will reach him,” she wrote. “Thank you to the IDF soldiers and security forces who today closed an important and painful circle. May the memory of Shuli and of all those murdered in Silwad be blessed.”

Shuli Har-Melech, 25, and his wife were returning home to Homesh when they were ambushed by five terrorists with automatic weapons. He was killed on the spot, while Limor, then seven months pregnant, was critically wounded.

Limor was hospitalized and, several hours later, gave birth to their daughter by cesarean section. The couple also had an older child. They were expelled from Homesh during the 2005 disengagement.

Limor Har-Melech later married her current husband, Yehuda Son, with whom she had eight children. She entered the Knesset for the Otzma Yehudit Party following the 2022 election.