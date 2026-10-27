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News   Israel News

Israeli voter turnout surges to record 66.7% by 6 p.m.

Nearly 4.9 million cast ballots, with participation climbing 11 percentage points in two hours; hourly numbers date to 1973.

Joshua Marks
Israelis stand in line to cast their ballots at a polling station during Election Day, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/FLASH90.
Israelis stand in line to cast their ballots at a polling station on Election Day, Oct. 27, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90.
(Oct. 27, 2026 / JNS)

Voter turnout in Israel’s election for the 26th Knesset reached 66.7% by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the highest recorded at that hour, according to the Central Elections Committee (CEC).

A total of 4,892,186 voters had cast ballots, acting director-general Dean Livne told reporters at the Knesset. The committee began measuring hourly turnout figures in 1973.

Participation climbed 11 percentage points in two hours, from 55.7% at 4 p.m.—also a record for that hour. The 4 p.m. figure was 8.2 percentage points above the 47.5% recorded at the same hour in the 2022 election.

“The last time we saw similar voting numbers, we reached almost 80% nationwide,” Livne said when presenting the 4 p.m. figures.

The CEC on Tuesday evening rejected a request to extend voting beyond 10 p.m., saying there was no justification for changing the hours.

The committee’s presidium considered the request from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party and the haredi Shas party told JNS they had joined the appeal.

Otzma Yehudit cited heavy crowding and unusually long waits at polling stations across the country.

The committee said high nationwide turnout “across all sectors of society” demonstrated “strong public engagement in the democratic process.” It stressed that every voter who reaches a polling station by its closing time will be able to vote.

Separate locality figures published by the committee showed turnout of 73.9% in Kafr Qasim, 72.2% in Rahat, 71.4% in Sakhnin, 71.3% in Rosh Ha’ayin, 71.2% in Elad and 70.1% in Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut.

In that tally, Tel Aviv–Jaffa recorded the largest number of ballots cast, with 277,751 voters participating, representing turnout of 58.6%. Jerusalem followed with 252,038 voters, or 55.3%, while Haifa recorded 145,951 voters and turnout of 54.5%.

Among other large cities, turnout reached 63.1% in Petach Tikvah, 61.3% in Rishon Letzion, 59.4% in Ashdod, 58.8% in Ashkelon and 55.8% in Beersheva.

Dr. Martin Sherman, head of the Israeli Institute for Strategic Studies, told JNS that increased participation appeared to reflect significant mobilization among Arab voters, which he viewed as a challenge for right-wing parties.

“High turnout for the Arabs is bad news for the right wing,” he said.

Sherman attributed opposition mobilization primarily to hostility toward Netanyahu and the dispute over haredi enlistment.

Turnout among Israel Defense Forces personnel reached 68% as of 5 p.m., compared with 65% at the same hour in the 2022 election, the military said.

Military voting began on Oct. 21, allowing soldiers and reservists to cast ballots early due to operational requirements. More than 850 polling stations, many of them mobile, were deployed at bases and outposts across operational arenas, including in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria.

Sherman predicted that military and younger voters would bolster right-wing parties. Referring to first-time voters, he said they “will strengthen the right.”

Tuesday’s election for the 26th Knesset is Israel’s first general election since the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

The committee will continue publishing national turnout updates every two hours until 11 p.m.

Israeli Elections Israeli Politics and Knesset
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
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