Israeli women’s under-20 wins historic basketball medal in Europe

The Israeli women’s under-20 basketball team on Sunday ended its historic campaign in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament with a silver medal, after losing in the finals 66:79 to France.

It was the first medal that an Israeli national women’s team has ever won.

The team, led by manager Tal Natan, reached the finals in Lithuania after defeating Belgium 78:69 on Saturday.

The match against France got off to a rough start, with the Israeli athletes unable to score for more than six minutes, outlet Walla News reported. However, they managed to close the 18:0 score gap to only five points during the second quarter.

And despite a six-minute dry spell for the French team in the fourth quarter, it kept its lead until the final whistle.