More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli women’s under-20 wins historic basketball medal in Europe

The Israeli national team lost to France 66:79 in the finals held in Lithuania, securing a silver medal.

JNS Staff
The Israeli women’s under-20 basketball team won the silver medal of the FIBA EuroBasket tournament after losing to France’s national team in the finals. Credit: FIBA Women’s U20 EuroBasket website.
The Israeli women’s under-20 basketball team won the silver medal of the FIBA EuroBasket tournament after losing to France’s national team in the finals. Credit: FIBA Women’s U20 EuroBasket website.
(July 13, 2026 / JNS)

The Israeli women’s under-20 basketball team on Sunday ended its historic campaign in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament with a silver medal, after losing in the finals 66:79 to France.

It was the first medal that an Israeli national women’s team has ever won.

The team, led by manager Tal Natan, reached the finals in Lithuania after defeating Belgium 78:69 on Saturday.

The match against France got off to a rough start, with the Israeli athletes unable to score for more than six minutes, outlet Walla News reported. However, they managed to close the 18:0 score gap to only five points during the second quarter.

And despite a six-minute dry spell for the French team in the fourth quarter, it kept its lead until the final whistle.

Europe Sports
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Heavily armed police patrol as spectators arrive for the first day of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by William West / AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
South Australia Jewish leaders condemn antisemitic Adelaide attack
Police are trying to identify two suspects after hateful messages and symbols were spray-painted on a home.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Orit Strook
Israel News
Strook: Israel should settle all of Judea, Samaria, including PA-held territory
Israel “needs to move into Area A,” the Cabinet minister said.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli army forces during a military operation in the Samaria city of Nablus (Shechem) search for a gunman who opened fire on them during the operation in the city center. Nov. 20, 2025. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash 90.
Israel News
Israeli forces nab 14 suspects after probe into Judea, Samaria explosive materials
The investigation was launched in response to a rise in roadside bombings in the region.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Abraham Accords
Israel News
Israelis support peace with more Arab states but oppose Palestinian state—poll
Most Jewish Israeli respondents want the Jewish state to govern the Gaza Strip in the coming years.
July 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Tzav 9 activist Reut Ben-Chaim in Nitzana, near the border with Sinai. Photo by Hanani Horowitz.
Israel News
Israel Police drops indictment against leader of anti-Hamas protest group
“Public pressure, spirit and resolve have won,” Tzav 9 chairwoman Reut Ben-Haim said.
July 13, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men stand beside Israeli and Lebanese flags at a memorial site on the border with Lebanon in northern Israel, on July 1, 2026. Photo by Jack Guez / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Leiter: Israel-Lebanon talks hinge on dismantling Hezbollah
This week’s meetings will test a U.S.-brokered plan for IDF pullbacks and Lebanese army “pilot zones” tied to removing the threat from the Iranian proxy.
July 13, 2026
Joshua Marks
Trump, Netanyahu
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is Israel preparing for the next phase of the Iran conflict?
July 13, 2026 05:30 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin