Israeli wounded after Palestinian throws rocks at her car in Samaria

A 20-year-old woman was lightly wounded on Tuesday morning when Palestinian terrorists hurled stones at her car while she was driving on Route 60 near Rehelim in Samaria, rescue services said.

The Magen David Adom emergency response group said it treated the woman for wounds to her face before evacuating her to Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah.

According to the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) NGO, a rock shattered the windshield, entered the car and struck the woman in the face.

The rescue group called the incident an attempted murder.

“Miraculously, she did not lose control of the vehicle,” the statement added.

On Monday, the Israel Defense Forces said that paratroopers arrested five terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad during an operation in Qabatiya, northern Samaria, last week, as counterterrorism operations continue to take place across Judea and Samaria.

The detainees included three Hamas affiliates and two Palestinian Islamic Jihad affiliates, according to the military.

In a separate counterterrorism operation in the Binyamin area of Samaria, troops from the Paratroopers Brigade’s 202nd Battalion searched more than 50 locations for weapons and questioned suspects affiliated with Hamas, the IDF said.

On Saturday, the military said that Israeli security forces arrested some 40 Palestinian suspects throughout Judea and Samaria in operations over the weekend spanning more than 400 locations.

In Judea, Israeli forces continued to operate “extensively” at dozens of locations in Hebron and Halhul, from where a terrorist attack was carried out on Friday, claiming the lives of two IDF soldiers. Some 20 suspects had already been apprehended in this area, the IDF said.

Also in Hebron, the Israel Police arrested three residents from the Arab city on suspicion of online incitement and support for the Hamas terrorist group in the wake of Friday’s deadly shooting, the force said on Sunday.

One of the Palestinians arrested in the overnight raid posted a photo of the gunmen who killed the two Israeli soldiers with the caption “The right is mine and the land is mine, you have no place on our land,” according to police.

A second suspect called the attack “Operation Hebron,” and the third shared calls for Arab and Islamic armies to wage war against the “Zionist occupiers.”

Israel preparing for major operation in Judea and Samaria

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he instructed the IDF and the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) to draw up a “daring and comprehensive” plan unlike anything seen since the Six-Day War in 1967, aimed at uprooting terrorism in Judea and Samaria.

He spoke during an interview with broadcaster Channel 14, in which he was asked about the deadly shooting attack on Friday.

Explaining his directive to the IDF and the Shin Bet, Netanyahu said that his government knows that “the Palestinian Authority is a body hostile to the State of Israel that seeks to eliminate us in various ways.”