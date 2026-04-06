Jerusalem resident indicted on charges of espionage for Tehran

A 21-year-old resident of Jerusalem was arrested on suspicion of spying for Iranian intelligence agents and carrying out security offenses, the Israel Police announced on Monday.

An indictment was filed against him earlier in the day.

According to police, the suspect connected with an Iranian handler via social media in 2025. He was detained on March 26.

The defendant has committed a series of offenses, including gathering information and visual documentation of various areas in Israel, as well as purchasing photography equipment and means, all while being aware that he was acting on behalf of a state enemy and doing so in exchange for money, which he received via digital currency, investigators said.

“This is another case that illustrates the Iranian enemy’s method of operation, which involves recruiting Israeli citizens online while exploiting digital platforms to provide instructions and transfer payments via cryptocurrencies,” the police said in a statement.

Authorities have arrested dozens of Israelis and non-Israelis in past months who have been accused of spying for Iran; in most cases, for pecuniary rewards.