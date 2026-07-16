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‘We Kill Trump’ banner erected in Tehran’s Revolution Square

The banner depicts the American leader inside a coffin.

JNS Staff
An Iranian woman walks past a giant propaganda poster showing U.S. President Donald Trump in a coffin with text reading "We Kill Trump" in Tehran's Revolution Square, July 15, 2026 Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
An Iranian woman walks past a giant propaganda poster showing U.S. President Donald Trump in a coffin with text reading “We Kill Trump” in Tehran’s Revolution Square, July 15, 2026 Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

A large banner depicting U.S. President Donald Trump inside a coffin alongside the words “We Kill Trump” was erected in Tehran’s Revolution Square, Iran International reported on Wednesday.

The display came after calls during last week’s funeral for Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to assassinate Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Khamenei was killed in the opening strike of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury” on Feb. 28.

The propaganda billboards displayed in Revolution Square are operated by Tehran Municipality’s Beautification Organization in coordination with the Islamic Propagation Organization. Many are designed by the House of Islamic Revolution Designers, part of the Owj Arts and Media Organization, an entity affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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