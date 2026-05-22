IDF foils Hamas shooting in Hebron, arrests suspects

Israeli security forces arrested three Hamas-affiliated terrorists in Hebron overnight on Wednesday, thwarting a planned shooting attack, the Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday.

According to the military, troops operating in the city detained the suspects during a counterterrorism operation targeting a Hamas-linked terror network. “The terrorists planned to carry out a shooting attack in the near future,” the IDF said.

The IDF said the operation was carried out by soldiers from the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion together with reservists from the 5016th Battalion. The suspects were taken into custody for questioning by security officials.

In a separate operation earlier this week, security forces arrested an additional suspect in the village of Deir al-Ghusun, near Tulkarem, whom the military accused of advancing efforts to establish a terrorist network. All four suspects were transferred for further interrogation.

“The security forces continue to operate to thwart terrorism in the area and against anyone who harms or attempts to harm Israeli civilians and security forces,” the IDF said in a statement.

Israeli forces have intensified counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria since the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, carrying out frequent raids aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and preventing attacks against Israeli civilians and military personnel.