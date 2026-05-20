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News   Israel News

Netanyahu inaugurates Israel Railways’ Eastern Railway

At the Samaria–Tayibe station, the prime minister said the new line would ease congestion, boost service and spur development across the country.

May 20, 2026
Joshua Marks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and other officials review a map of Israel Railways’ Eastern Railway line during a ride on the new route on May 19, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Miri Regev and other officials review a map of Israel Railways’ Eastern Railway line during a ride on the new route on May 19, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday inaugurated Israel Railways’ Eastern Railway at the Samaria–Tayibe station, alongside Israeli Transport Minister Miri Regev, saying the project would ease congestion and accelerate nationwide travel.

The new line would reduce traffic on the coastal corridor by providing an alternative route and diverting freight trains away from passenger lines, improving service across the network, said Netanyahu. The project would benefit “all of our citizens—Jews and Arabs alike” and spur regional development, he added.

He also pointed to longer-term plans to expand high-speed rail, including sections capable of speeds up to 250 km/h (155.3 mph), and floated a future underground line linking Karmiel in the north to Beersheva in the south.

Officials cut a ribbon during the inauguration of Israel Railways’ Eastern Railway at the Samaria–Tayibe station on May 19, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Officials cut a ribbon during the inauguration of Israel Railways’ Eastern Railway at the Samaria–Tayibe station on May 19, 2026. Photo by Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.

“This country is developing tremendously. Everything we said we would do, including at the beginning of this term, and despite those who dismissed it and said, ‘It won’t happen.’ Of course, we also had a war, and we still do. We still face a very complex situation, even in these very days and hours. But we carried it out, you carried it out. And I believe the blessing and well-being this will provide to the citizens of Israel is immense,” the premier continued.

“As someone who used to travel this path, or rather, pedaled along this path, I want to thank you for saving people from traffic jams, and for truly giving the citizens of Israel well-being and enjoyment. A double pleasure, a massive thing. Thank you very much, be blessed, and continue north and south. This is west and east, north and south,” he concluded.

The Eastern Railway is part of a broader effort to expand Israel’s rail infrastructure and improve connectivity between the country’s northern and southern regions.

According to Israel Railways, the 8.5 billion shekel ($2.9 billion) project will run a length of 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) near Highway 6 and feature six stations from north to south, five of them new—Hadera East, Samaria–Tayibe, Tira–Kochav Yair, Rosh HaAyin North (existing station that was significantly upgraded), Elad–South Petah Tikva and Shoham. A total of 47 new bridges were built for the rail project.

“The project will increase travel capacity on the national rail network by about 30% and provide operational flexibility for train movement (currently reliant on the two congested coastal lines). Passengers will enjoy more convenient travel by bypassing the Tel Aviv metropolitan area and the congestion along the Ayalon corridor,” Israel Railways said, adding that rail capacity is expected to increase by about 150 additional passenger trains per day, along with dozens of freight trains, with up to six passenger trains per hour expected during peak times.

“The Eastern Railway is expected to begin gradual operation during 2026,” the statement continued.

Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
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