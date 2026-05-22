IDF kills two armed men near Lebanon border

Israeli forces eliminated two armed suspects detected near the northern border with Lebanon on Friday, while a separate suspected drone infiltration alert in the Western Galilee ended without casualties, the military said.

According to the Israel Defense Forces, military surveillance personnel identified suspicious movement by two armed individuals several hundred meters from the Israeli border in Southern Lebanon.

The suspects were tracked continuously after being spotted and were subsequently killed in an Israeli Air Force strike, the military said.

IDF troops operating in the area conducted searches following the attack and found no indication of additional suspects. The incident was declared over.

Separately, sirens warning of a hostile aircraft intrusion sounded in the Rosh Hanikra area on Israel’s border with Lebanon.

The IDF later said a suspicious aerial target had been detected, but contact was lost before it crossed into Israeli territory. The incident was declared over, and no injuries were reported.