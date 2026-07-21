IDF kills Hamas Oct. 7 infiltrator in southern Gaza

A Hamas commander who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel was eliminated on Sunday in a strike in Southern Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli military, Osama Kamal Shehadeh Abu Tim infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7 onslaught, and took part in the abduction of Nurit Cooper, Amiram Cooper and Alexander Dancyg.

“Throughout the war and in recent months, Abu Tim advanced terror attacks targeting IDF troops and Israeli civilians,” said the IDF.