Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday praised his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babiš, for recognizing the Iranian threat and standing with the Jewish state.

“Iran’s missiles do not stop at Israel’s borders, neither does its terrorism, and neither do its nuclear ambitions,” Netanyahu said at a press conference in Jerusalem held together with the Czech prime minister.

“Europe is not a spectator; Europe is a target,” Netanyahu continued. Turning to Babiš, he added, “There are weak leaders who turn their backs on Israel, and you stand tall. You don’t follow the crowd, you don’t cower before terror, you follow your conscience. And may I add, I think you follow your interest—the deep interest, the interest of making sure that our free societies survive and thrive.”

Babiš arrived in Israel on Monday for a three-day visit with a high-profile delegation to meet senior Israeli officials and discuss the deepening of security ties between the two countries.

Netanyahu first held a one-on-one meeting with his Czech counterpart, followed by an expanded meeting attended by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Public Health and Sports of both states; Israel’s Head of the National Security Council; the Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Maj. Gen. Guy Markizano; and the Ambassadors, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

In his address, Netanyahu recounted the history of Israel and the Czech Republic that goes back to Israel’s War of Independence.

“We remember that in 1948, Czech weapons and aircraft helped save the State of Israel. We’ve never forgotten it. Seventy-eight years ago, you helped defend our skies; today, Israeli technology helps defend your skies. You stood with us in our hour of greatest need; today, we stand with you, and we stand together, and that is true friendship,” Netanyahu said.

The Czech Republic, then Czechoslovakia, delivered in 1948 critical military equipment to the nascent Jewish state that fought the local Palestinian Arabs and later on seven invading armies. The shipments, signed in secret commercial deals, included small arms, heavy equipment, artillery and aircraft.

Netanyahu said, “There may be in Europe what [Winston] Churchill called ‘the slumber of democracies’—they sort of go to sleep and they don’t wake up until they hear the jarring gong of danger. But that gong is already heard for those who care to listen.”

The Israeli prime minister lamented that, particularly in Western Europe, some “would rather condemn Israel than confront terrorism. Czechia refuses to confuse right and wrong, and that is moral clarity, that is moral courage.

“They usually go together: clarity and courage are what are necessary, the absolutely indispensable ingredients to assure the free societies, to assure their future,” he added.

Netanyahu further commended the Israeli-Czech cooperation in defense, saying that “Israeli air defense systems are already protecting Czech skies, and we’re now working together on the next generation of defense. I think this is an Israeli innovation that is helping protect Czech lives and European lives.”

In 2021, the Czech Republic signed a landmark contract with Israel to procure four batteries of the Spyder surface-to-air missile system produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. The deal was worth about $627 million, and made the Czech Republic the first NATO member state to procure a complete end-to-end air defense system from Israel, according to the Israeli Ministry of Defense.

Israeli firm Rafael describes the Spyder system as a short- and long-range mobile air-defense system that can defend large areas against various threats, including aircraft, helicopters, bombers, cruise missiles, UAVs and stand-off weapons.

In late October, Czech media reported that Defense Minister Jaromír Zůna said that his ministry had completed arrangements to acquire four additional Spyder air defense systems from Israel.

Babiš told the press conference on Monday that it was a “great pleasure” to visit Israel again, after his last visit in March 2021. He said that the Jewish state has the “best experience” in defending its citizens with “unique” technological systems.

The Czech Republic is “very concerned” about the wars in Ukraine and the Gulf region, which is why “we need to cooperate very closely,” he added.

Babiš further noted that his government decided to build a new military hospital in Prague and will cooperate with Israel on health issues, such as cancer prevention.

On Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar is scheduled to meet with his Czech counterpart, Petr Macinka, at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem.