Netanyahu promises naval superiority in visit to Ashdod base

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Ashdod naval base on Sunday with Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, promising that Israel will be “one of the world leaders” in maritime warfare.

“Our enemies want to threaten our maritime space in the Mediterranean. Our seaports. Our maritime traffic. Of course, we will not allow that to happen,” Netanyahu said.

Israeli naval commanders provided Netanyahu and Katz with an overview of the situation in the region. The Navy put on a display of defensive and offensive weaponry.

“I am impressed by the power, the people, the tools. We know that the maritime space has in fact become an international battlefield. You see it in the Strait of Hormuz. You see it in Bab al-Mandeb,” said Netanyahu.

Security officials told Netanyahu that they want still more vessels and other war-fighting means “which I don’t intend to elaborate on here,” the prime minister said. “But I’ll tell you one thing: In this field as well, on the water and underwater, I intend that Israel will be one of the world’s leaders in this field of warfare. We will protect the State of Israel on the sea as well.”