More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: Israel’s position on Turkish role in Syria ‘better understood’ after strikes

The Israeli premier warned Ankara against military entrenchment south of Aleppo following an attack on the Abu al-Duhur airbase early Tuesday morning.

Joshua Marks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony reburying Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem. Their remains were brought back to Israel from Belgrade. Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a state ceremony marking the reinterment of Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Theodor Herzl, founder of modern political Zionism, alongside their grandson on Mount Herzl, in Jerusalem. Their remains were brought back to Israel from Belgrade. Aug. 5, 2026. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/FLASH90.
(Aug. 20, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Israel would not tolerate Turkish military entrenchment in Syria that moved south, following strikes on the Abu al-Duhur military base near Aleppo.

“We will not tolerate a Turkish military entrenchment that moves south because it threatens us,” Netanyahu said in a video posted to X. He said Israel had learned of plans for Turkey to establish itself “on the southern side of the line close to Aleppo” and had sent a message to Ankara: “don’t.”

Netanyahu said the message had been delivered but “apparently they didn’t hear it,” adding, “We made sure it was better understood.”

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday that Syria had been on the verge of violating the security status quo by allowing Turkish troops to deploy at the base.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of drawing Turkey into “dangerous adventures” in Syria.

“Israel will not allow any entity to threaten its security,” Katz wrote on X.

“It is preferable for Erdoğan to continue delivering empty, delusional speeches against Israel in the Turkish parliament rather than testing Israel’s resolve to defend itself,” he continued.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said during a tour of the Syrian front on Wednesday that Israel would not allow “hostile forces” to establish themselves along its borders.

“We are operating in a multi-front reality, in which the challenges are constantly changing and developing—the Syrian arena is one of them,” said Zamir.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani acknowledged that Turkish officers had visited the Abu al-Duhur airbase days before Israel struck it, but said the visit was part of military cooperation involving training and an exchange of expertise, rather than a Turkish military buildup, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Al-Shaibani said Syria was rebuilding its military and civilian institutions and had similar cooperation programs with Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and Russia.

Syria’s foreign ministry on Tuesday blamed Israel for carrying out the attack, calling it “a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.” The statement described the strikes as “an unjustified act of aggression” and a “dangerous escalation” threatening the region’s security and stability, the state’s official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Syria called on the international community and the United Nations Security Council to take a firm stance against any Israeli violations of Syrian sovereignty.

United States Ambassador to Turkey and Special Presidential Envoy to Iraq and Syria Tom Barrack said that “we are deeply concerned that the confirmed Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase constitute an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability.”

Barrack wrote in a post to X that Syria’s al-Sharaa government had signaled a preference for deescalation with Israel, adding that Washington would continue facilitating discussions between the sides. He urged “restraint and engagement” and called on all parties to prioritize dialogue over additional military encounters.

“Highly sensitive intelligence was shared with the United States in advance, at the most senior levels of the various agencies and bodies,” a senior Israeli official told Fox News on Tuesday. “Al-Sharaa understands that he cannot operate like the previous Syrian regime, which maintained proxy forces. It’s possible that he didn’t understand what was going on, or didn’t know.”

The official couldn’t offer more details, “due to the highly classified nature of the intelligence.”

Middle East Defense and Security
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
EXPLORE JNS
Classroom
U.S. News
EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Department of Education reviewing materials after complaint about antisemitism definition
“All Pennsylvania students deserve to feel safe at school and learn in environments where their rights, identities and differences are respected,” Erin James, press secretary for the state’s Department of Education, told JNS.
August 19, 2026 10:42 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Delta Air Lines
Israel News
Delta and United are returning to Israel in September
The move, which comes just ahead of the busy Jewish High Holiday season, follows the gradual resumption of service to Tel Aviv by most major European airlines.
August 20, 2026 12:42 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
A military helicopter flies above a Syrian flag during the Syria Summer Family Festival in Damascus, Syria, on Aug. 9, 2026. Photo by Omar Albam / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Syria was on verge of deploying Turkish troops—Israel warned against it
U.S. envoy Tom Barrack expressed “deep concern” over an attack in northwestern Syria, which the IDF has not commented on.
Aug. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Rep. Randy Fine (R-Fla.) departs after a candlelight vigil in honor of National Police Week at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 12, 2026. Photo by Graeme Sloan/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Florida Republicans defeat alt-right candidates in gubernatorial, House primaries
Rep. Byron Donalds won the GOP primary to succeed Ron DeSantis as governor, while Rep. Randy Fine held on to the nomination for his House seat.
Aug. 18, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Breaking News
04:25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz open, Iran blockade ‘extremely effective’
04:11
Hochul warns of Holocaust restitution scam targeting survivors
03:53
Iranian lawmaker urges NPT withdrawal over Trump economic campaign
03:36
Israel, Colombia to waive visa requirements
03:24
Hamas has yet to yield a single weapon, Huckabee says
03:10
CENTCOM: 65 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
02:48
KKL-JNF announces major investment plan for southern Israel
02:47
Syria acknowledges Turkish officers visited airbase targeted by Israel
02:30
Huckabee: Trump ‘not bluffing’ on threat of force against Iran
02:19
US commits $206 million to Gaza stabilization force
02:02
Israeli defense minister warns Erdoğan over Syria
01:54
Netanyahu: Turkey message ‘better understood’ after Syria strikes
01:52
IDF confirms identities of Hamas terrorists slain in Gaza’s Al-Shati area
01:31
Huckabee rejects Gaza genocide accusations, cites Israeli aid figures
01:08
Yemeni gov’t warns Houthis plan to seize Red Sea strait
00:45
Journalist Max Blumenthal sues Homeland Security over phone seizure
19:20
Trump targets Iran with ‘economic D-Day’
15:48
Judge dismisses lawsuit by former Columbia anti-Israel encampment leader
14:45
Conservative rabbis group says its public policy panel now called Tzedek Center
14:36
Poll amplified by Los Angeles mayor as evidence of her momentum was ‘short term social experiment,’ pollster admits
13:34
Gesher Community Care, AEPi launch national study examining impact of antisemitism, student mental health
13:09
IDF chief: Israel won’t permit military buildup on its borders
11:53
Fauci associate pleads guilty to ‘conspiracy in a scheme to avoid FOIA requests,’ FBI head says
11:48
National Gallery of Art in Washington gets its first painting by Jewish artist Ben Shahn
11:13
Pennsylvania state panel decries vandalism at Philadelphia Jewish museum
11:10
Be united, decry Jew-hatred, ensure next gen grows up as proud Jews and Zionists, Israeli consul general in NY says at Sephardic rabbinic event
10:59
BBC rules it’s not antisemitic to say ‘moneybags Rothschild’
10:33
‘No Jewish American can now be nominated on any national Democratic Party ticket,’ classicist Victor Davis Hanson says
09:44
IDF strikes two Hamas terrorists in Gaza
09:07
‘A meaningful difference for students, families,’ NY state senator says of Jewish nonprofit Kol Yisroel
08:25
Israeli envoy Leiter: Hamas violated Gaza ceasefire 229 times since Aug. 3
08:07
Turkish, US military chiefs discuss bilateral ties, regional issues
07:42
Netanyahu welcomes US sanctions on top ICC officials
07:07
NATO says it’s ready for any threat after report of Iran weighing attacks on US bases in Europe
06:39
COGAT releases Gaza aid data on World Humanitarian Day
06:11
IDF chief meets Greek counterpart during Israel visit
05:43
IDF seals two Hamas tunnels in Gaza
05:12
Israel Football Association withdraws support for FIFA chief Infantino
04:55
Iran fired two missiles at UAE, Gulf state says
04:23
Katz: Israel’s Gaza policy is to neutralize threats from within security zone
04:01
Huckabee: Iran must end nuclear bid or face consequences
03:40
Iran: Strait of Hormuz to remain closed until US yields
03:27
Kanye West plans Russia concerts after Europe, Australia bans over antisemitism
03:21
Kushner: Abraham Accords expansion likely
03:10
IDF chief after return of soldier’s remains: ‘We will leave none of our people behind’
02:19
IDF strikes senior Hamas terrorists in Gaza
01:48
Netanyahu: Israel warned Syria against deployment of Turkish troops
01:21
British venue admits discrimination against Jewish comedian
01:18
Israel markets first 1,400 units in strategic E1 corridor
00:47
Ben-Gvir shows off gallows where terrorists will hang
More Updates
JNS TV
A Jewish man and a Palestinian man take in views of the Jewish town of Efrat (foreground) and the Palestinian city of Bethlehem (background) on Dec. 17, 2014. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Judeacation
U.N. ‘settler violence’ data faces questions over disputed incidents
August 19, 2026 05:01 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
R. Amy Elman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
I study antisemitism for a living: El-Sayed’s rhetoric is a case study
R. Amy Elman
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How American Jews can cope with the Democratic Party’s betrayal
James Sinkinson