Otzma Yehudit lawmaker Tally Gotliv told JNS on Sunday that she was appalled by what she described as attempts to compare Jews living in Judea and Samaria with terrorists, after House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries backed a bill targeting settler violence.

Gotliv said she has seen severe antisemitism among certain “progressive” representatives in the United States.

“This antisemitism does not surprise me, nor does the profound failure to distinguish between the terror of Hamas, Hezbollah, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations, which aim to destroy anyone who is not Muslim, and decent, moral Jews who seek to harm no one,” she said.

“These Jews have instead become victims of a deceitful, malicious campaign alleging ‘settler terror.’ There is no disgrace quite like this false campaign; it is entirely devoid of any factual basis. The very fact that anyone would even consider imposing sanctions on Judea and Samaria is a source of shame and disgrace for such individuals,” she continued.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Saturday, Jeffries said he supports advancing the West Bank Settler Violence Protection and Prevention Act within the first 100 days of the new Congress.

“I believe we should move on it early in the new Congress,” he said, describing the measure as a step toward improving conditions on the ground and advancing “two states for two people.”