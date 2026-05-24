More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Two fighting for their lives after light plane crashes in Israel’s Jezreel Valley

Emergency teams found the pair unconscious and without vital signs near the severely damaged fuselage and began advanced CPR at the scene.

May 24, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Israeli soldiers guard at the site of where a light aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing in an open area near Jerusalem, on Sept. 30, 2022. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
Israeli soldiers guard at the site of where a light aircraft crashed while attempting an emergency landing in an open area near Jerusalem, on Sept. 30, 2022. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
( May 24, 2026 / TPS-IL )

Two men in their 50s were critically injured on Sunday morning after a light civilian aircraft crashed in a field near Moshav Tel Adashim in the Jezreel Valley, between Nazareth and Afula, Magen David Adom said.

Emergency teams found the pair unconscious and without vital signs near the severely damaged fuselage and began advanced CPR at the scene. They were evacuated in intensive care ambulances to Emek Medical Center in Afula while resuscitation efforts continued. Firefighters worked to contain a fuel leak from the wreckage.

TPS-IL Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Trump Netanyahu
Israel News
Netanyahu condemns shooting near White House
“I am relieved that President Trump, the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House, is safe,” said the Israeli premier.
May 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinians drive an Israeli tractor that was seized after crossing the border fence with Israel from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023. Photo by Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel hunts every Oct. 7 attacker on secret kill-or-capture list
Jerusalem compiled thousands of names of terrorists tied to the massacre and has been bringing them to justice worldwide ever since, ‘The Wall Street Journal’ reports.
May 24, 2026
JNS Staff
Concert goers watch a how at the Bataclan club in Paris, France on May 22, 2026. Photo courtesy of the Bataclan.
World News
Report: Belgium has repeatedly granted leave from prison to Bataclan mastermind
Mohamed Bakkali has been granted five 36-hour leaves in 2025, and another six in May 2026, according to Belgian media.
May 24, 2026
Canaan Lidor
The Rothberg International School on the Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Mount Scopus Campus, Aug. 16, 2021. Photo by Gunner Vitaliy Bothman/TPS.
Israel News
Artificial light linked to strange rotating swarms of tiny creatures
White light, driven not simply by brightness but by geometry, consistently triggered the unusual behavior in woodlice.
May 24, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Sultan Ahmed al-Jaber, center, UAE minister of industry and advanced technology and ADNOC chief executive, attends the “Make it in the Emirates” conference in Abu Dhabi on May 4, 2026. Photo by Fadel Senna / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
UAE accelerates oil pipeline bypassing Strait of Hormuz
Construction of the West-East Pipeline is about half complete and being pushed toward 2027, according to the head of state oil giant ADNOC.
May 24, 2026
JNS Staff
An IDF tank operates along Lebanon’s Litani River in an image released May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF dismantles Hezbollah terror tunnel in Lebanon
Israeli troops are operating in the area in accordance with ceasefire understandings.
May 24, 2026
Think Twice
America’s rageful Jacobins are the real threat to democracy
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonathan Turley, Ep. 223
May. 21, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
Confronting the poison of anti-Zionism
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
A dangerous dividing line
Melanie Phillips