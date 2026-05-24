Two fighting for their lives after light plane crashes in Israel’s Jezreel Valley

Two men in their 50s were critically injured on Sunday morning after a light civilian aircraft crashed in a field near Moshav Tel Adashim in the Jezreel Valley, between Nazareth and Afula, Magen David Adom said.

Emergency teams found the pair unconscious and without vital signs near the severely damaged fuselage and began advanced CPR at the scene. They were evacuated in intensive care ambulances to Emek Medical Center in Afula while resuscitation efforts continued. Firefighters worked to contain a fuel leak from the wreckage.