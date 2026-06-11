WATCH: IDF strikes Hezbollah missile launcher hidden in bushes

The Israel Defense Forces on Wednesday destroyed a Hezbollah anti-tank missile launcher concealed in bushes in Southern Lebanon, according to the military.

A Hezbollah operative was eliminated in the strike, the IDF said.

The operation was conducted by troops of the IDF’s 91st Division, who have killed more than 35 terrorists in Southern Lebanon over the past week, the IDF stated.

The troops moreover raided a weapons storage facility in Southern Lebanon and located Kalashnikov rifles, RPGs and rockets, the army added.