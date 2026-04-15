ADL improves grades for 11 schools in ‘report card’ on campus Jew-hatred

The Anti-Defamation League said Monday that it has raised the grades of 11 colleges and universities in its campus antisemitism “report card,” first released on March 10, after schools adopted new policies or provided additional information.

The updates follow consultations with dozens of institutions and a grace period through April 10 for schools to make changes or submit data. Overall, 89% of the 150 assessed schools engaged with the ADL in the process.

Three schools improved from B to A: Queens College, part of the City University of New York system; Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pa.; and the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla.

Five rose from C to B: Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh; Pomona College in Claremont, Calif.; the University of Notre Dame in St. Joseph County, Ind.; the University of Nebraska–Lincoln; and California State University, Northridge in Los Angeles.

Three improved from D to C: Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine; North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C.; and California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

The changes reflect steps such as revising discrimination policies to explicitly prohibit antisemitism, adding training tied to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, expanding kosher dining and increasing interfaith programming. In some cases, schools submitted previously missing information, including campus climate surveys and details on Jewish life.

The ADL’s 2026 report card—its third annual—evaluates 150 U.S. colleges and universities across 32 criteria, including administrative policies, campus climate and support for Jewish students. The organization has reported overall improvement in recent years, though it says concerns persist.

Shira Goodman, vice president of advocacy and head of the Center to Combat Antisemitism in Education at the ADL, told JNS that “we were not surprised that some schools moved quickly to improve their grades.”

“Many campuses are already familiar with our model policies and best practices, which makes implementing changes more straightforward,” Goodman said. “For institutions that were already close to meeting key benchmarks, taking action to raise their scores was often achievable without significant difficulty.”

Goodman said, “These changes reinforce that transparency and accountability can be powerful motivators.”

“By highlighting how campuses compare to their peers, the report card encourages schools to take meaningful steps to address antisemitism,” she said. “It also signals that campuses are increasingly willing to act and remain vigilant, even as conditions may show signs of improvement.”

She acknowledged that “the findings underscore that this work is far from complete.”

“With 39% of schools still receiving Cs, Ds and Fs, there is clear evidence that more progress is needed,” Goodman told JNS. “Addressing antisemitism is not a one-time effort—it requires sustained attention to campus climate, policies and community engagement.”