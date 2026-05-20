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Anti-Israel Pennsylvania Democrat wins primary for open House seat

“Primary voters are choosing bold economic populists like Chris Rabb as the new face of the Democratic Party,” Adam Green of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee stated.

May 20, 2026
Chris Rabb, a Democratic Pennsylvania state representative, speaking at a campaign rally, April 30, 2026. Credit: Morgan.rice.bassline.design via Wikimedia Commons.
Chris Rabb, a Democratic Pennsylvania state representative, speaking at a campaign rally, April 30, 2026. Credit: Morgan.rice.bassline.design via Wikimedia Commons.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Philadelphia Democrats nominated Chris Rabb, a state representative and sharp critic of Israel who has accused the Jewish state of committing “genocide” in Gaza and supports a Palestinian “right of return,” in Tuesday’s primary to succeed retiring Rep. Dwight Evans (D-Pa.) in Congress.

With no Republican running in Pennsylvania’s heavily Democratic 3rd Congressional District, Rabb is widely expected to win the general election and join the U.S. House in January 2027. Rabb received 44.3% of the vote in the four-candidate race, defeating Sharif Street, a Democratic state senator, who won 29.5%.

Rabb campaigned as an anti-establishment Democrat and aligned himself with the party’s left flank on Israel and economic policy. During the campaign, he repeatedly condemned Israel’s military response to the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and criticized pro-Israel lobbying groups, while seeking to link his opponents to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

He has been endorsed by several prominent progressive Democrats and critics of Israeli policy, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Summer Lee (D-Pa.), along with the Congressional Progressive Caucus political action committee.

Rabb also appeared at a rally with left-wing online streamer Hasan Piker, who has referred to Orthodox Jews as “inbred” and called the Israel Defense Forces a “Nazi army.”

Progressive groups celebrated Rabb’s victory as another sign of the Democratic Party’s leftward shift.

“Chris Rabb won because voters saw him as fighting to shake up an economic and political system rigged for billionaires against working people,” stated Adam Green, co-founder of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee. “Across the nation, primary voters are choosing bold economic populists like Chris Rabb as the new face of the Democratic Party.”

Following the primary, Jewish Democratic Outreach Pennsylvania released its endorsements for U.S. House races. Rabb was not on the list.

The endorsed candidates, chair Jill Zipin stated, “will condemn antisemitism and will support Israel’s desire to live as a democratic and independent nation in peace and security with its neighbors.”

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