Jewish groups express solidarity after deadly attack at San Diego Islamic center

A coalition of Jewish organizations issued an open letter on Wednesday expressing solidarity with the Muslim community following Monday’s deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The letter, organized by the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, was signed by 15 Jewish groups, including UJA-Federation of New York, B’nai Brith International, Zioness Movement and the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

“We mourn the victims of the horrific attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, including the heroic security guard who reportedly gave his life protecting others,” they wrote.

Authorities identified the two suspects as Caleb Vazquez, 18, and Cain Clark, 17. The pair were found dead in a vehicle from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds after the attack, which killed three adults, including security guard Amin Abdullah.

“No one should fear for their safety while gathering in prayer, community or study,” the letter stated. “Attacks targeting houses of worship and schools strike at something fundamental, not only the safety of a particular community, but the basic promise of religious freedom and human dignity in this country.”

The letter states that the Jewish community “knows, painfully, what it means when violence and hatred enter sacred spaces. That experience deepens our sorrow and solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters at this difficult moment.”

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime and are also examining a 75-page manifesto, which contained neo-Nazi, antisemitic and racist rhetoric, allegedly linked to the suspects.