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Betsy Berns Korn nominated for second term as Conference of Presidents chair

Matthew Bronfman, chairman of the Hillel International board of governors, was nominated as chair-elect.

Mar. 31, 2026

Betsy Berns Korn nominated for second term as Conference of Presidents chair

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Naftali Bennett Betsy Berns Korn William Darof
Betsy Berns Korn and William Daroff, chair and CEO respectively of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, with former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett at a Conference of Presidents gathering in Jerusalem, Feb. 17, 2026. Photo by Matt Kaminsky/JNS.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

The nominating committee of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, an umbrella organization with 50 member Jewish organizations, recommended Betsy Berns Korn for a second term as chair.

The one-year term would begin on June 1, the Conference of Presidents said on Monday.

Berns Korn, who became chair in June 2025, has served on the umbrella group’s executive committee since 2020 and is a former AIPAC president and board chair. She is also a member of the board of governors of the American Jewish Committee.

The nominating committee also recommended Matthew Bronfman, chair of the Hillel International board of governors, as chair-elect of the umbrella group.

“His record reflects sustained leadership across local, national and international Jewish life,” the Conference of Presidents said.

The full Conference of Presidents will vote on the nominations in May.

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