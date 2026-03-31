Betsy Berns Korn nominated for second term as Conference of Presidents chair

The nominating committee of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, an umbrella organization with 50 member Jewish organizations, recommended Betsy Berns Korn for a second term as chair.

The one-year term would begin on June 1, the Conference of Presidents said on Monday.

Berns Korn, who became chair in June 2025, has served on the umbrella group’s executive committee since 2020 and is a former AIPAC president and board chair. She is also a member of the board of governors of the American Jewish Committee.

The nominating committee also recommended Matthew Bronfman, chair of the Hillel International board of governors, as chair-elect of the umbrella group.

“His record reflects sustained leadership across local, national and international Jewish life,” the Conference of Presidents said.

The full Conference of Presidents will vote on the nominations in May.