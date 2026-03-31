More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Antisemitism

Union head calling Jewish professor ‘colonizer’ was Jew-hatred, San Francisco community college finds

The findings of an independent investigation show that “you cannot target Jewish professors and hide behind, ‘This is union activity’ or ‘this is free speech,’” StandWithUs told JNS.

Mar. 31, 2026
Aaron Bandler

Union head calling Jewish professor ‘colonizer’ was Jew-hatred, San Francisco community college finds

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
City College of San Francisco
Vertical City College of San Francisco sign on modern glass facade with tree and sky, San Francisco, Calif., August 29, 2025. Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images.
( Mar. 31, 2026 / JNS )

When a union head and employee at City College of San Francisco called the Jewish professor Abigail Bornstein a “colonizer” and referred to her as “Dumb-stine” during the public comment portion of a meeting of the community college’s board of trustees, the former engaged in antisemitic harassment, the college has decided.

Some seven hours into the board’s May 29, 2025 meeting, which ran eight hours, Bornstein said that the board’s multiyear budget assumptions were “offensive.”

The instructor in the school’s department of computer networking and information technology said that the budget is based on decreasing the number of full-time faculty from 380 to 300 and increasing part-time faculty from 600 to more than 800. Bornstein, who has an M.B.A., also said that the school lacks “competitive wages” for faculty.

The public school can’t keep treating full-time faculty in such an “offensive, disrespectful” way, she said.

When the board moved on to a consent item that related to the Service Employees International Union Local 1021, Bornstein said that she thought employees should have competitive wages, with everyone in a 10-15% range, but that it shouldn’t operate with a “they got this, so we should get that” approach.

Maria Salazar-Colon, president of the Service Employees International Union Local 1021 chapter at the school and a staffer in the public school’s new student counseling department, spoke a few minutes later.

“I’m gonna tell you guys something. Well actually for that big mouth that is always in there. I really wish that that colonizer, Abigail Dumb-stine, would shut her damn mouth and not speak on SEIU items,” she said. “We don’t need her permission when it comes to our negotiations, but as usual, she doesn’t have a clue and is dumber than a bag of rocks and has no place whatsoever in our damn business.”

“She continues to have a fixation on some of her bulls*** when it comes to SEIU,” Salazar-Colon said. “Maybe she should go do math, or maybe shut the f*** up. She needs to go focus on faculty. I’m sick of her s***. Shut the f*** up.”

“President,” someone cut in. “We need to make sure that we are mindful of the comments.”

“I’m going to make whatever comments I want,” Salazar-Colon said, “because I’m tired of it.” She added, “Don’t tell me how to speak. Goodbye.”

Bornstein told JNS that she felt like she was “receiving verbal punches to the gut.”

“I was watching the clock waiting for the time to run out and for the attack to be over,” she told JNS.

StandWithUs and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law told JNS that the college found, after enlisting an independent investigator, that Salazar-Colon’s remarks were harassment and discrimination and that the public school intends to take disciplinary action.

Deedee Bitran, senior counsel and director of the pro bono network within the StandWithUs legal department, told JNS that the school came to “a big landmark decision.” (JNS sought comment from the school and Salazar-Colon.)

“It shows that you cannot target Jewish professors and hide behind, ‘This is union activity’ or ‘this is free speech,’” Bitran told JNS.

The Jewish professor is “truly a role model for other Jewish employees navigating these challenges, despite fearing for her safety,” Bitran said.

“Her bravery is what is needed for Jewish employees to see that when you stand up for your civil rights that the law will fall into place and you can use these legal tools to make sure that you hold bad actors accountable under the law,” she said.

Bitran, whose works on cases about Jew-hatred in the workplace, told JNS that Jew-hatred “has permeated every industry.” The finding will hopefully inspire Jews and Israelis to come forward and stand up for their workplace rights, she said.

“This is huge, because it gives hope to Jews nationwide,” she said.

After the board meeting, Salazar-Colon sent Bornstein what the Brandeis Center and StandWithUs called a “hostile” email, again calling the Jewish professor a “colonizer.”

Salazar-Colon wrote in the email to Bornstein, “I challenge you to say it directly to our faces,” Deena Margolies, staff litigation attorney for the Brandeis Center, told JNS. She added in all capital letters, with exclamation points, that “you lack the power to stop or control SEIU, and you never will. Accept that, colonizer,” Margolies said.

Bornstein became afraid for her safety and stopped coming to campus and reported the incident to the school and police, according to the Brandeis Center and StandWithUs, which represented her.

“The investigator specifically credited evidence showing that terms such as ‘colonizer,’ as used in this context, functioned as an attack on Bornstein’s Jewish identity and national origin,” the two groups stated.

Bornstein told JNS that Salazar-Colon’s email was “even more threatening” and that she felt that she had to contact campus police.

“Ms. Salazar-Colon appeared to be directing others to take action,” Bornstein said. “Given that the board of trustees did not cut off the initial verbal attack, I don’t feel safe on campus.”

The investigator also found Salazar-Colon’s “claim that she was unaware of Bornstein’s Jewish identity was not credible,” the Brandeis Center and StandWithUs said. “The investigation also found that the follow-up email sent by the aggressor could reasonably be interpreted as threatening and intimidating.”

The school also rejected a counter-complaint that Salazar-Colon filed in response to Bornstein, which stated that the Jewish professor filed the complaint in “retaliation for union activity,” according to Bitran.

“This is not union activity. It has nothing to do with the union if you’re harassing a Jewish professor based on her Jewish identity and national origin,” she told JNS. “The investigator rightfully found that this was not protected union activity.”

According to the Brandeis Center and StandWithUs, Salazar-Colon filed an appeal against the school’s decision on Feb. 5. Margolies told JNS that under state law, “once an appeal is submitted, the governing board has 45 days to take action.”

“If the board does not act within that 45-day period, the administrative determination is automatically deemed approved by operation of law on the 46th day and becomes the final district decision,” Margolies said. “The appeal was submitted on Feb. 5, and the board did not take action within the required 45-day period.”

That means that the board approved the findings, she said.

Bornstein told JNS that she is “grateful to my school for doing the right thing by opening up an independent, third-party investigation and finding in my favor.”

“I do, however, feel this is just the first step,” she said. “I’d like to see enforcement of existing policies and updates to existing policies and additional policies put in place, as well as training for employees, board members and student leaders on the type of antisemitism that I experienced.”

She wants others to know that they should be vocal about decrying Jew-hatred “although it is hard and sometimes scary or frightening to speak up and the process can be emotionally difficult.”

“Ask that your school open up an independent, third-party investigation. The evidence speaks for itself,” Bornstein said. “You just need to find the wherewithal to bring it forward.”

Education
Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
EXPLORE JNS
Naftali Bennett arrives at the Conference of Presidents
U.S. News
Betsy Berns Korn nominated for second term as Conference of Presidents chair
Matthew Bronfman, chairman of the Hillel International board of governors, was nominated as chair-elect.
Mar. 31, 2026
Temple Israel After Truck Ran Into Synagogue Building
U.S. News
Michigan synagogue attack “a Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism,” FBI says
Ayman Ghazali “acted under Hezbollah’s direction and control,” U.S. attorney Jerome Gorgon said. “He intended to kill others, not just himself.”
Mar. 31, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Iran Rally
Israel News
If equally repressive regime takes over Islamic Republic, Iranian women will suffer in particular, Dinah Project says
“I think that the rule that women always pay the price could sadly, unfortunately, materialize here as well,” the legal scholar Ruth Halperin-Kaddari told JNS.
Mar. 31, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Trump MBS Saudi Arabia
World News
Gulf allies press Trump to escalate Iran war
Saudi- and Emirati-led Gulf bloc urges Trump to intensify the Iran campaign and consider a ground invasion, even as he eyes Arab cost-sharing for the conflict.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during operations in Southern Lebanon, March 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Katz: IDF to establish security zone 20 miles deep into Lebanon
The defense minister said residents of Southern Lebanon would be barred from returning “until the safety and security of northern Israeli residents is ensured.”
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
A Houthi machine gun during a protest in support of Iran in Sana'a, Yemen, March 27, 2026. Photo by Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images.
World News
Iran urges Houthis to resume Red Sea terrorism if US campaign continues
IRGC Corps Quds Force commander Esmail Ghaani praised the “intelligent and courageous” attacks on Israel by Hezbollah and the Houthis.
Mar. 31, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
On the ‘Four Questions’ and the ‘Four Sons’
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Moshe Phillips. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
I grieve for thee, my brother Moshe
Moshe Phillips