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B’nai B’rith names former Federation community relations vice president Evan Bernstein its new CEO

“We must find new ways to engage the next generation, especially at this critical moment for Jews globally,” Bernstein said.

Mike Wagenheim
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

B’nai B’rith International said that Evan Bernstein, the Jewish Federations of North America’s first vice president of community relations, will take over next month as its CEO, replacing Daniel S. Mariaschin, the longtime B’nai B’rith executive.

“B’nai B’rith sought a leader with a deep understanding of the Jewish world and the vision to lead our next chapter,” stated Robert Spitzer, international president of B’nai B’rith, on Thursday. “Evan Bernstein brings all of these qualities.”

Evan Bernstein B'nai B'rith
Evan Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International. Credit: Courtesy.

Spitzer added that Bernstein’s “strategic mindset and ability to connect people around a shared mission make him exceptionally well-suited to ensure our organization continues to innovate and serve global Jewish communities.”

Bernstein was also the inaugural CEO and national director of Community Security Service and was president of the Northeast division of the Anti-Defamation League, where he led the merger of the nonprofit’s New York and New Jersey offices. He was also AIPAC’s director in Arizona.

He stated that he aims to build on B’nai B’rith’s past, “while strategically assessing the organization and partnering with key stakeholders to ensure B’nai B’rith grows and succeeds for decades to come.”

“We must find new ways to engage the next generation, especially at this critical moment for Jews globally, and I look forward to leading that effort alongside our volunteers, staff and supporters,” he stated.

Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Federation, said that Bernstein is a “deeply respected leader, whose commitment to the Jewish people, Israel and the values that unite our community has been evident throughout his career.”

Bernstein is slated to assume the new role on Aug. 24.

Mariaschi has been serving in an honorary capacity since his June 30 retirement.

Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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