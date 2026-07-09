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Democratic Majority for Israel president questions Vance’s reliability as Iran negotiator

Brian Romick said that as lead negotiator with Iran, U.S. Vice President JD Vance “cannot be lashing out at Israel critics of the Iran deal he is trying to promote.”

Netanyahu Vance
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Marc Israel Sellem/POOL.
(July 9, 2026 / JNS)

Brian Romick, president and CEO of Democratic Majority for Israel, said on Tuesday that U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s past comments on Israel raise questions about his role as the Trump administration’s lead negotiator with Iran.

Romick wrote that Vance’s comments on Israel “suggest a partner who will distance himself from the Jewish state when it suits him, making him an uncertain ally in one of America’s most important strategic relationships.”

“His support for Israel is conditional, not steadfast,” he stated. “At times, he’s failed to condemn antisemitism when there was a clear opportunity to do so.”

Romick also argued that Vance, as the administration’s lead negotiator with Iran, “cannot be lashing out at Israel’s critics of the Iran deal he is trying to promote.”

He pointed to several recent comments by the vice president, including a June 18 remark that Israel is “a country of nine million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.”

Romick said Vance’s record raises “serious concerns about his reliability, his judgment and the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship.”

His criticism came as U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a renewed round of U.S. strikes on Iran and dismissed negotiations with Tehran as “just a waste of time.”

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