‘Evil’ Hezbollah a ‘malignant cancer’ for Israel and Lebanon, Huckabee says

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization is a “malignant cancer,” U.S. Ambassador the Israel Mike Huckabee said on Sunday, noting they killed hundreds of Americans.

“The U.S. designates Hezbollah as a terror organization,” Huckabee wrote on X. “They are common enemy of Lebanon & Israel.”

“They occupy civilian homes in Lebanon to store weapons & fire drones & rockets into civilian targets in Israel. Evil,” the envoy added.

Huckabee was sharing a post by Yechiel Leiter, Israel’s ambassador to the United States, detailing the network of terrorist tunnels dug by Hezbollah in Lebanon’s Beaufort Ridge area.

“Imagine how long it takes to carve a tunnel network like this into a mountain,” Leiter tweeted. “Don’t be fooled—this is who Hezbollah is—terrorists occupying Lebanon at the behest of Iran in order to attack Israel.”

Hezbollah renewed its rocket and drone attacks on Israel on March 2, following the targeted killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the first day of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28.

In response, Israel launched a broad aerial campaign against Hezbollah targets and expanded military operations in Southern Lebanon aimed at preventing cross-border attacks on Israeli communities.

On Friday, Huckabee sharply criticized French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot after the French diplomat called for Israel to halt its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“French FM said Israel needs to stop strikes on Hezbollah. Does France get all its info from Hezbollah?” Huckabee wrote on X.

“Last night, Israel had four of its soldiers killed. Israel strikes when struck,” he added. “Ceasefire happens when Hezbollah stops shooting & killing.”

The US designates Hezbollah as a terror organization. They are a malignant cancer & have killed hundreds of Americans. They are common enemy of Lebanon & Israel. They occupy civilian homes in Lebanon to store weapons & fire drones & rockets into civilian targets in Israel. Evil. https://t.co/CLEhuztWsf — Ambassador Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 21, 2026

Huckabee was scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the 2nd JNS International Policy Summit at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem on Sunday evening.