Mamdani denies outreach to Iran envoy, defends push to arrest Netanyahu

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani denied accusations that his administration intentionally sought a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations or that he knew about it in advance.

“Our administration did not reach out to the ambassador of Iran,” Mamdani said during a Monday press conference announcing regulatory reforms for small businesses. “Our administration received a request from the Iranian consulate.”

Mamdani said he was unaware of the proposed meeting in advance and canceled it after learning of it.

“As soon as I heard of that, I made it clear that we are not meeting and we will not meet with the Iranian consulate here in New York City,” the mayor said.

The mayor was responding to questions about how he reconciled his administration’s contact with the Iranian official with his recent remarks that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could face arrest if he visits New York for the U.N. General Assembly in September.

Ana María Archila, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, had been scheduled to meet on July 7 with Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, at 2 United Nations Plaza, along with two other city officials.

The meeting was reportedly canceled after a “last-minute intervention” by the U.S. State Department, according to journalist Adam Lehodey reporting for City Journal. The purpose of the meeting was not disclosed.

Mamdani previously described the scheduling of the meeting as an “error” and said he had no prior knowledge of it.

The mayor also defended his discussions with the city’s Law Department over whether New York has the authority to arrest Netanyahu during the Israeli leader’s expected September visit.

“When it comes to Benjamin Netanyahu, we’re speaking about someone who’s the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant,” Mamdani said. “I believe that when someone is charged with an International Criminal Court warrant, it’s something that should be taken seriously, whether it’s Benjamin Netanyahu, or it’s Vladimir Putin or whomever else.”

The ICC issued arrest warrants in November 2024 for Netanyahu and former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Israel rejects the court’s jurisdiction and has denounced the allegations as baseless. Neither Israel nor the United States is a party to the Rome Statute, which established the tribunal.

Mamdani acknowledged that it remains unclear whether he has the legal authority to order such an arrest, saying the issue is under review by the city’s lawyers.

Asked whether he would seek the arrest of other individuals wanted by the ICC, Mamdani said any such warrant “should be honored,” adding that his administration “will follow all applicable local laws.”