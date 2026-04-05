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Mandel Foundation gives $50 million to Cleveland Clinic

“The expansion of our emergency services will help us better care for patients with the most serious injuries, ensuring they receive the specialized treatment they need, when it matters most,” the hospital said.

Apr. 5, 2026

Mandel Foundation gives $50 million to Cleveland Clinic

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Medicine doctor surgery
U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Haus, 379th Expeditionary Medical Squadron general surgeon, examines a ganglion cyst during a surgery within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 8, 2025. Credit: Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem/U.S. Air Force.
( Apr. 5, 2026 / JNS )

The Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation has made a $50 million grant to launch the Cleveland Clinic’s Community Bridge to Care Initiative, a program that will help Cleveland residents get the care they need as quickly and seamlessly as possible and expand access to emergency and trauma care.

“We are deeply grateful to the Mandel Foundation for their partnership and support,” Dr. Tom Mihaljevic, CEO and president of Cleveland Clinic and holder of the Morton L. Mandel CEO chair, stated. “Their generosity allows us to expand the care we provide to our patients and the communities we serve. The expansion of our emergency services will help us better care for patients with the most serious injuries, ensuring they receive the specialized treatment they need, when it matters most.” 

The grant will provide lead support for a comprehensive community-focused effort that integrates three interdependent strategies that connect clinical excellence, digital innovation and systems designed to create faster, more accessible immediate health needs, especially for the communities surrounding the Cleveland Clinic Main Campus at 9500 Euclid Ave., according to the release.

Together, those components will enhance the Cleveland Clinic’s ability to be a responsive community resource and serve those living in the neighborhoods near its facilities. According to the release, those include a seamless transition between providers, an artificial-intelligence “digital front door” to shorten delays and an upgraded level 1 trauma center.

“Every resident of our city deserves access to the best care in the world, and Cleveland is fortunate to be the home of one of the world’s great healthcare systems,” stated Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the foundation. “We are proud to help Cleveland Clinic fulfill that promise. This work will strengthen the future health of our entire community.”

Mandel Foundation board chair Stephen Hoffman stated that “with this grant, we are proud to support the efforts of the Cleveland Clinic to deepen their engagement with the surrounding neighborhoods.”

The grant builds on the Mandel Foundation’s commitment to improving quality of life for Cleveland residents and its longstanding partnership with the Cleveland Clinic, including the establishment of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Global Leadership and Learning Institute, the Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair and the Morton L. Mandel Innovation Fund, according to the release.

This article originally appeared in the Cleveland Jewish News.

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