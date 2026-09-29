More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

El-Sayed dodges question about decrying Islamic regime

The Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, who has repeatedly condemned Israel, told a student that he couldn’t denounce Iran for killing protesters, since he didn’t want his words being used to “justify corporate interests.”

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate for the U.S. Senate in the state of Michigan, at a campaign event at Michigan Technological University, Oct. 22, 2025. Credit: Conlan Houston/Flickr via Wikimedia Commons.
(Sept. 29, 2026 / JNS)

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, a former Detroit health director who is the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, declined to denounce the Iranian regime when a student called on him to do so at a Sept. 23 event.

“I just don’t want to comment on Khamenei at all,” the politician said. “Like, I don’t think it’s worth even touching that.”

A student, who identified himself as a University of Michigan senior, said that El-Sayed “could not answer the question.”

The student noted audio that leaked of El-Sayed saying at a staff meeting that “a lot of people in Dearborn” were sad about the death of Ayatollah Ali Khameini, who was killed in an airstrike in February 2026.

“My cousin was hunted in the streets of Iran by the IRGC,” the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, “because her hijab wasn’t on right,” the student said. “My uncle was sentenced to die and received 50 lashes by Ali Khameini’s government, and the terror we’ve experienced is insurmountable.”

“You can imagine our surprise, as Persians, our sadness when we heard you, Abdul, in a leaked audiotape of you saying that you didn’t want to comment on Supreme Leader Khameini’s death and that people in Dearborn were sad when he died,” the student said.

The student called El-Sayed’s “silence” a “gaping hole in our community.”

“I want to ask if you regret that silence,” the student said. “I want to ask if you renounce the people that held vigils, that supported this terrorist for all the stuff that he’s done. I want to ask if you stand unequivocally against the IRGC, against the Islamic Republic of Iran, that has killed 50,000 protesters.”

El-Sayed said that the Unites States has “turned ourselves into the world’s policemen.”

“I think what we all want, what we all need, is more democracy, more freedom in the world but also an understanding of what we actually can and should do with respect to that,” he said. “One can disagree with the governance of a foreign country.”

“One can stand in solidarity with freedom and democracy movements, but my worry is when one decides that we are going to go in and take out the leadership of a foreign government,” the Michigan Democrat said. “A lot of times that frustration gets used to justify corporate interests that have a real stake in the natural resources of a particular country.”

El-Sayed has repeatedly condemned another foreign state, Israel, in a way that Jewish leaders have said is dangerous.

Mike Rogers, a former Michigan Republican congressman who is running against El-Sayed, said that his opponent “is looking a young man in the eyes and can’t even condemn a terrorist dictator murdering thousands of his own people.”

“Pathetic,” Rogers stated.

U.S. Politics Iran
EXPLORE JNS
US Capitol Congress
U.S. News
Bipartisan report calls for targeted responses to Jew-hatred while protecting free speech, academic freedom
“Our response must also preserve the constitutional freedoms that are fundamental to our educational institutions and our democracy,” stated Rochelle Garza, chair of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
September 29, 2026 09:29 AM
Jonathan D. Salant
UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan delivers a speech during during a gala dinner at the official presidential residence at the Spreebogen in Berlin on Sept. 10, 2026. Photo by Omer Messinger /POOL/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
For first time, Israel, United Arab Emirates acknowledge Netanyahu visit
In May, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that the premier secretly visited the Gulf state.
September 28, 2026 05:37 PM
Andrew Bernard
Dutch professors take part in a procession for Maastricht University's 50th anniversary as anti-Israel activists protest in solidarity with Palestinians, Jan. 23, 2026. Photo by Rob Engelaar/ANP/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
Maastricht University said it acted out of “concern for the safety of the student himself, fellow students and staff.”
Sept. 28, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Yisrael Ganz
Israel News
Binyamin leader: Palestinian terror will strengthen Israelis’ commitment to Judea and Samaria
“When we are not there, Iran is there,” Yisrael Ganz, chairman of Israel’s Binyamin region and of the Yesha Council, tells JNS.
Sept. 28, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Breaking News
07:00
AG backs disqualifying Balad head Abu Shehadeh from race
06:19
Israeli envoy on son wounded in terror attack: ‘We need a miracle’
05:20
Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers
05:02
McGurk book details Biden clashes with Netanyahu over Iran attack
04:02
IDF video shows Hamas terrorist forcing boy to haul machine gun in Gaza
04:00
Three-quarters of Israeli Jews think 15-point Gaza plan will fail
03:37
Gallant: Israel killed Hezbollah terrorist who suspected pagers
03:15
UK top diplomat vows ‘reset’ on Israel, Gaza
02:58
Netanyahu denies reports Egypt warned of impending Oct. 7 attack
02:54
2 US fighter squadrons land in Israeli Air Force base
02:53
US lawmaker urges boycott penalties over Dutch customs checks
02:37
Netherlands summons Israeli ambassador
02:31
Ex-Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to sue Netanyahu over Oct. 7 allegations
02:16
Israel eliminates northern Gaza Hamas brigade leader
01:39
Israeli security forces clash with over 100 Israeli rioters in Palestinian village
00:07
CENTCOM rejects Iranian claim of control over Strait of Hormuz
23:06
Iranian MP warns regional governments’ ‘palaces’ could be targets in next war
14:44
Anti-Israel protesters used misleading info to register for LA synagogue event, amended suit alleges
14:43
US-Iran talks continuing in New York: Iranian state media
14:21
‘NY Times’ games engineering director reportedly shot dead in Bay Area parking lot
11:43
UN adviser Albanese apologizes for saying Jews were called ‘Muslims’ in Nazi camps
08:59
Iranian embassy denies link to thwarted terror attack near UK airbase
08:42
Greece: United Hatzalah joins search for missing Modi’in man
08:33
Counter Terrorism Policing: Five British nationals held on suspicion of terror plot near RAF base
08:13
Miliband tells pro-Palestinian Labour Party members: ‘You were right’
07:51
Israel Police arrests suspect in pepper-spraying of Christian boy, 9
07:29
Tens of thousands attend Sukkot Priestly Blessing at Western Wall
07:01
PMO will neither confirm nor deny Netanyahu UAE trip
06:50
15 families move into Samaria’s new Kerem Hillel neighborhood
06:29
IDF military court extends remand of terror suspects in Samaria tunnel probe
06:08
Israel blasts UN’s Fletcher for bowing to Iranian foreign minister
05:47
Israeli ministry warns travelers to Netherlands of baggage checks
05:26
Ben-Gvir confronts Hamas arch-terrorist in prison
05:04
UK defense chief: Britain regularly thwarts Iranian threats
04:38
Israel reprimands Spain over minister’s ‘from the river to the sea’ remarks
04:14
Herzog to open presidential sukkah to Israeli public
03:55
Dutch PM pulled offstage as Hamas supporters disrupt speech
03:32
Canadian man charged over antisemitic death threats in livestream
03:11
Dutch university suspends Palestinian student who claimed involvement in Oct. 7
02:51
Huckabee joins Jerusalem mayor for Sukkot festivities
02:28
US sites in Britain may face heightened risk, embassy warns
02:09
Waltz: Trump will keep ‘all options on the table’ on Iran
01:48
FM Sa’ar orders Dutch diplomats to surrender credentials over Israel sanctions
01:33
IDF kills Hamas sniper in south Gaza
01:18
Trump: Iran war will be won ‘very soon’
00:07
Belgian defense minister urges universities to revoke Albanese honorary doctorate
23:06
Police gear up for tens of thousands in Hebron over Sukkot
14:09
First mikvah opens in Pervomaisk, Ukraine, since the Shoah
12:07
March of the Living urges reversal of German town’s decision to ban memorial stones for Nazis’ victims
10:05
Hatzalah founder Eli Beer meets with Defense Minister Katz on wartime emergency coordination
More Updates
JNS TV
Netanyahu UNGA United Nations General Assembly 2026
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Netanyahu’s UN speech exposes the failure of ‘land for peace’
September 28, 2026 05:36 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Jennifer Kouzi. Credit: Courtesy.
CAMERA: Eye on the Media
Motaz Azaiza and the curious case of media silence
Jennifer Kouzi
Sarah N. Stern
Opinion
The Houthis and the Mecca agreement
Sarah N. Stern