More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Nonprofit trains Queens seniors to be social media keyboard warriors against Jew-hatred

“Not everyone can go to a rally,” Aaron Herman, who leads the nonprofit IMPACT, told JNS. “Not everyone can go out in the streets, but they can go from their couch.”

Rebecca Szlechter
IMPACT Queens training
Sami Steigmann, a Holocaust survivor, addresses participants at a digital defender program run by the nonprofit IMPACT in Queens, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.
(Sept. 4, 2026 / JNS)

Sami Steigmann, an 86-year-old Holocaust survivor, uses Facebook but aspires to reach and educate younger audiences via platforms like Instagram and TikTok, he told JNS at an event in Queens on Thursday night.

As JNS sat with Steigmann in the front row at Congregation Etz Hayim, a Conservative synagogue in Hollis Hills, a woman who appeared to be in her 60s, who was sitting next to him, chimed in and offered to teach him how to post on Instagram.

It was just the sort of interaction that the nonprofit, IMPACT, which hosted the gathering of some 60 people on Thursday evening at Congregation Etz Hayim, a Conservative synagogue in the Hollis Hills neighborhood of Queens, hopes to encourage.

“Not everyone can go to a rally,” Aaron Herman, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit, told JNS. “Not everyone can go out in the streets, but they can go from their couch.”

“This group right here is really special,” he said of the attendees, seniors as well as younger adults. “It’s an untapped group of people who want to make a difference.”

Pro-Israel Jews and allies who aren’t necessarily marching in rallies or attending protests can still defend the Jewish state and fight antisemitism via their keyboards or their phones, as IMPACT sees it.

The nonprofit’s “digital defender” program trains such people. A prior training on community organizing drew about 100 people, according to Herman.

Steigmann told attendees that his experiences during the Holocaust shape his belief that education is central to combating hatred.

“The Holocaust must be taught forever and ever,” he told JNS.

IMPACT Queens training
Sami Steigmann, a Holocaust survivor, addresses participants at a digital defender program run by the nonprofit IMPACT in Queens, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

The lack of history education that some younger people are getting concerns him increasingly. “The virus of bullying, bigotry, Jew-hatred, hate, racism and ideology can be fought only through education,” he said.

Queens resident Arlene Schlesinger, 74, who also attended the training, told JNS that “we have to be more active.” She meant being active by speaking up to defend Jews.

“You have to,” she told JNS. “You can’t be quiet.”

The IMPACT training came as Jews in Queens continue to confront antisemitic incidents. In May, vandals defaced Congregation Machane Chodosh, a Modern Orthodox synagogue in Forest Hills, and Rego Park Jewish Center, a Conservative synagogue, with Nazi swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti.

The New York City Police Department released surveillance footage of four suspects and investigated the vandalism as hate crimes.

Two months later, two Young Israel congregations in eastern Queens were targeted hours apart with bags containing motor oil. One also reportedly was vandalized with feces. The NYPD released surveillance footage in August while seeking two suspects in connection with the incidents, which it also probed as hate crimes.

At the IMPACT training, participants learned about social media algorithms, how to use ChatGPT to create digital content and flyers and how to use platforms like Facebook and Instagram to distribute information.

The goal was not just to garner likes or followers but to understand the power of a compelling story, according to Herman.

“Everyone has a network,” he told JNS. “If they’re empowered to do something, then imagine what will happen.”

Schlesinger, who is active on social media and posts regularly about Israel and Judaism, said that she has encountered young people who challenge her understanding of historical events.

She recalled conversations about 9/11 in which she was surprised by how little some young people knew about the attacks.

“You didn’t learn it in school,” she told JNS. “You don’t comprehend having changed our city, our country and our world.”

Schlesinger came to the training partly out of frustration with the way Jew-hatred is being handled in New York City and nationwide.

She wants to use what she learned at the training to encourage others to become more involved. She had a simple message. “Stop being quiet,” she said.

IMPACT Queens training
Participants at a digital defender program run by the nonprofit IMPACT in Queens, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Rebecca Szlechter.

D’Anna Morgan, who grew up Catholic, is the nonprofit’s community outreach coordinator. She said that she became involved with the group after attending pro-Israel rallies and counterprotests. She thinks that fighting Jew-hatred requires non-Jewish allies.

“It’s important to be here to show there are other ways to mobilize and fight against this antisemitism, against this anti-Israel sentiment and anti-American sentiment,” she told JNS.

Morgan spoke to the group about her Zionism and experiences at demonstrations. She encouraged participants to see digital advocacy as a way of growing the movement.

Herman told JNS that the nonprofit is working to build relationships with Christian, Muslim and Hindu communities. “We have the numbers if we work together,” he said.

For Schlesinger, who has studied the Holocaust since her 20s and sees troubling parallels between the spread of hatred today and the forces that preceded the Holocaust, the stakes are larger than social media.

“Never again is now,” she told JNS.

Holocaust Science and Technology
Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
EXPLORE JNS
Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, a Republican, speaks to JNS at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas on Aug. 31, 2026. Photo by Andrew Bernard.
U.S. News
‘He’s in wrong party,’ Jared Moskowitz’s GOP challenger tells JNS
“Voters in this district now finally have a choice of a true defender of Israel with a record of results, who’s not beholden to party leadership that is increasingly out of whack with what most of us feel,” said Scott Singer, mayor of Boca Raton.
September 4, 2026 05:20 PM
Andrew Bernard
A convoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross drives near Al-Mansouri in Southern Lebanon, en route to a meeting point to receive four people who had been detained in Israel, Sept. 4, 2026. Photo by Kawnat Haju/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel releases five Lebanese detainees, tightens hold on Southern Lebanon security zone
The diplomatic move comes as Israel presses for Hezbollah’s disarmament.
September 4, 2026 05:51 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addresses Defense Ministry staff during a Rosh Hashanah toast, Sept. 3, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/Defense Ministry.
World News
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
The Israeli defense chief vowed strikes on critical infrastructure, noting economic troubles could push Tehran into desperate measures after repeated defeats.
Sept. 3, 2026
Joshua Marks
France's Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Noel Barrot speaks to the media as he attends an informal meeting in Wicklow, south of Dublin, Ireland, on Sept. 2, 2026. Photo by Paul Faith / AFP via Getty Images.
World News
French FM wants EU ban on Israeli Judea and Samaria goods
Europe “cannot allow products from illegal settlements in the West Bank to illegally enter the territory of the European Union,” said Jean-Noel Barrot.
Sept. 3, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Breaking News
09:10
Israeli-owned ELVO to turn Greek factory into defense tech hub
08:03
Ambassadors to UN in Geneva tour Oct. 7 sites in Israel
07:10
Israeli athletes excluded from triathlon in Ireland
06:43
Katz: Israel won’t leave Lebanon security zone until Hezbollah is disarmed
06:18
Netanyahu hails IDF for arresting terror suspects, destroying arms in Nablus-area op
06:00
IDF slays Hamas Oct. 7 terrorist who held hostages in Gaza
05:58
IDF busts terror cell in northern Samaria plotting attacks
05:39
Israel hands over five Lebanese detainees
05:12
Being blacklisted by CAIR a ‘badge of honor,’ Republican Jewish Coalition says
04:40
PMO releases Netanyahu’s Oct. 7, 2023, timeline
04:33
Two Israelis and 30 Jewish visitors among the thousands missing in Nepal flooding
04:11
HHS issues guidance on combating Jew-hatred in healthcare
03:37
Kaploun meets with United Arab Emirates president in Abu Dhabi
03:06
IDF arrests over 10 suspects during Nablus-area counterterror op
02:45
House passes bill banning federal funds to universities that boycott Israel
02:20
Netanyahu: Toppling Iran’s regime ‘within reach’
01:49
Israeli forces thwart terror stabbing in Jerusalem’s Old City
01:39
Danon: DR Congo seeks to move embassy to Jerusalem
01:10
IDF gains control of key Hezbollah terror site in Southern Lebanon
00:47
IDF strikes in northern Gaza after troops come under fire
00:07
Israel releasing five Lebanese prisoners in effort to recover remains of Jewish leaders
17:07
DSA endorses Nithya Raman in LA mayoral race
16:05
Vance rejects ‘war’ label for Iran conflict
15:34
‘Tucker Carlson and I are friends,’ Vance says
10:05
Leiter: Israel seeks Lebanon peace treaty for after Hezbollah dismantled
09:44
Israeli fuel prices to drop half a shekel per liter
09:24
Israel to advance 1,516 homes, regularize three Judea and Samaria communities
08:59
Maj. Gen. Tal Politis takes up IDF attaché post in Washington
08:56
Leiter: Saudi normalization tied to outcome of Iran confrontation
08:55
IDF kills two terrorists who crossed Yellow Line in Gaza
08:44
Regavim files petition against allegedly illegal Palestinian buildings in Judea
08:33
Israel applauds Peru on cutting ties to Iran
08:17
Akunis names IDF soldiers his ‘People of the Year’
08:03
Budapest blocks anti-Israel attempt to mar Jewish festival
07:42
Belgian union threatens strike on Lufthansa-owned Tel Aviv route
07:25
Hamas terrorist meets senior Iranian officials in Tehran
07:22
David Friedman attacks El-Sayed over resurfaced Israel ‘genocide’ post
07:14
Katz: Iran attack would send regime back to ‘Stone Age and darkness’
07:02
Foreign investment in Israel jumped 78% in 2025
06:50
IDF, Board of Peace deny Gaza rubble-funding claim
06:31
IDF rejects Candace Owens’ claim soldiers set Palestinian land ablaze
06:11
Three Israeli defense firms rank among global top 30 by revenue
06:01
IsraAID deploys emergency team to flood-hit Nepal
05:57
IDF explains precautions over renewed Gaza kite launches
05:40
Herzog: Hamas terrorist’s arrest advances Gaza disarmament efforts
05:23
IDF’s 210th Division wraps up drills on Golan, Syrian border
04:59
Trump: US destroyed Iran’s newly deployed Hormuz equipment
04:44
COGAT: Gaza terrorists destroyed more than 30 tons of food
04:37
Israeli airstrike kills Gaza terrorist after Yellow Line breach
04:29
Iranian rial falls to record low above 2.2 million per dollar
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Lori Lowenthal Marcus; Ep. 236
JNS TV / Think Twice
The crisis of classroom antisemitism
September 3, 2026 05:27 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
‘Jewish values’ are not a suicide pact that empowers antisemites
Jonathan S. Tobin
Dexter Van Zile. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Massachusetts hires anti-Zionist with alleged family ties to Hamas to teach in middle school
Dexter Van Zile