Republican Jewish Coalition urges trust in Trump’s decision to sign US-Iran deal

Following backlash against the announcement of a U.S. memorandum of understanding with Iran on Wednesday, the Republican Jewish Coalition urged the American Jewish community to trust U.S. President Donald Trump as negotiations toward a final agreement continue.

“This is the same president who moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, delivered the Abraham Accords peace agreements, tore up Obama’s disastrous JCPOA (the 2015 Iran nuclear deal), ended the war in Gaza and brought all of the hostages home,” RJC national chairman Norm Coleman and CEO Matt Brooks stated. “President Trump has earned the trust of the Jewish community as he and his team work toward a final agreement.”

The RJC leaders said they would judge any agreement based on “concrete, verifiable Iranian actions,” while remaining “deeply skeptical that the Islamic Republic has a genuine interest in peace or will abandon its Islamist, hegemonic, malign ambitions in the region.”

“The Iranian regime has spent 47 years promising ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel’ and meaning,” they wrote.

A final agreement, they said, should “avoid the flaws that doomed Obama’s JCPOA” and include “zero enrichment, removal of highly enriched uranium stockpiles, anytime-anywhere inspections, no sunset clauses, binding limits on missiles and drones, and an end to spreading terrorism.”

The Jewish Democratic Council of America criticized the agreement, stating that Trump’s “bad deal resulted from starting a war with no clear goals and no strategy.”

“The American people, including Jewish Americans, reject Trump’s costly chaos,” the group wrote.