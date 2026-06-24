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Senate vote on Iran war powers resolution aided enemy, says Trump

“I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall,” said the U.S. president.

JNS Staff
Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump. Credit: White House.
(June 24, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump accused the Senate on Tuesday night of providing aid and comfort to the enemy after it voted to pass a war powers resolution directing him to remove American military forces from the conflict with Iran.

“I have Iran on the ‘ropes,’ ready to go down for the fall, willing to give us practically anything, and for the first time in decades, respecting the hell out of the United States and its president, me, and the U.S. Senate decides to have a poorly timed and meaningless War Powers Act vote,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The resolution conveyed to “the number one sponser [sic] of terror in the world that the United States doesn’t like what I am doing to them, and I must stop,” according to the president.

Through the vote, Senate Democrats and four Republicans “provided aid and comfort [to] the enemy,” he said, using language associated with the Constitution’s definition of treason.

“Iran asked my people, ‘what does that all mean?’ These senators have just made my job more difficult, but I will get it done, one way or the other, because I always get it done!” he concluded.

Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) voted with every Democrat except Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) to approve the rare rebuke of a president’s warmaking authority 50-48.

The concurrent resolution, which originated in the House and passed 215-208 earlier in June, marks the first time that both chambers of Congress have expressed formal, albeit symbolic, disapproval of the war against Iran.

Concurrent resolutions do not have the force of law and do not proceed to the president for signature.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said there would have been no further diplomatic talks with Iran had it not agreed to “highest level” inspections of its nuclear facilities “long into the future.”

“Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level nuclear inspections long into the future.”

A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that Tehran had no plans to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to visit nuclear sites targeted during the recent war, a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said it had agreed to do so.

Trump in his post said he lifted the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports after the regime agreed to open its nuclear facilities to inspections and made other “major concessions.”

“However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely,” he added.

U.S. Politics Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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