US marshals arrest Silver Spring man for stalking, making ‘antisemitic gesture’ toward a woman

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., said that U.S. marshals arrested Bryan Betancur, of Silver Spring, Md., as he arrived in D.C. Superior Court for “another matter” and turned him over to the department on stalking charges.

The 28-year-old allegedly stalked a woman at an event in downtown Washington on March 20 and “used an antisemitic gesture towards the victim,” the department said. After he was escorted from the event, he “waited for the victim to leave and followed her yelling antisemitic slurs until the victim was able to walk away,” the department alleges.

The suspect is also accused of live streaming himself walking around the U.S. Supreme Court on March 31 and “mentioning the victim by name and that he was looking for her,” the department said on April 8. “The victim confirmed that she had been at the location but left prior to the suspect’s live stream video.”

The victim told the Metropolitan Police Department that the suspect stalked her on “numerous occasions since early 2024,” the department said. Marshals arrested Betancur on April 8, the department said.

Betancur was pardoned for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and had been released on bond, after being accused of touching women’s hair on the D.C. Metro, when the marshals arrested him, WTOP reported.