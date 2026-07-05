WATCH: Netanyahu marks America’s 250th birthday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked the United States’ 250th Independence Day with a video message posted Saturday on X, praising the U.S.-Israel alliance.

“When America and Israel stand together, freedom stands stronger,” Netanyahu said. “Together we defend freedom. Together we defend our common civilization. Together, with God’s help, freedom will triumph over tyranny.”

He concluded by offering blessings to both nations and their alliance, adding, “Happy birthday, happy Independence Day, America.”