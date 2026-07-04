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Netanyahu hails US as ‘guarantor of global freedom’ in call with Trump

Israel’s prime minister congratulated the American leader ahead of the 250th U.S. Independence Day.

JNS Staff
Trump Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump hold a press conference at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Dec. 29, 2025. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(July 4, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated on Friday U.S. President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of the independence of the United States, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

“The United States is a guarantor of global freedom and Israel deeply values the close bond between the two nations,” Netanyahu told his counterpart over the phone, according to the PMO.

The two leaders agreed to meet soon in the United States, the statement added.

Also on Friday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee at the American embassy in Jerusalem to mark America’s 250th Independence Day, delivering a letter of congratulations to President Donald Trump and the American people.

“I am extremely moved and happy to be here at the American embassy in Jerusalem, the capital of the State of Israel, at the embassy which was launched by President Trump in his historic recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital,” Herzog said.

“I want to congratulate the president, the Congress, the leadership and the people of the United States of America through you, Mr. Ambassador, on 250 years of independence,” Herzog said. “American independence is one of the greatest moments in history, and it has changed the fate of humanity.”

In his letter to Trump, Herzog described the anniversary as “a moment to honor the incredible triumph of the American spirit.”

“The story of America has inspired humanity the world over,” he wrote. “From sea to shining sea, America stands as a beacon of liberty, and as the leader of the free world.”

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