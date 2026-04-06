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WATCH: US forces shoot down Iranian suicide drones

The UAVs were used “to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries.”

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: US forces shoot down Iranian suicide drones

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Epic Fury US Air Force
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter lands at a base in the Middle East during “Operation Epic Fury,” March 23, 2026. Credit: U.S. Air Force.
( Apr. 6, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Central Command on Sunday shared footage of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles being intercepted.

“U.S. forces are taking out attack drones used by the Iranian regime to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries,” the military said.

Tehran has fired about 600 missiles and 760 UAVs at Israel since the start of “Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, according to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.

The Islamic Republic has also fired over 500 missiles and 2,000 drones at the United Arab Emirates, and more than 300 missiles and 600 UAVs at Kuwait.

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran Middle East Defense and Security
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