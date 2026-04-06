WATCH: US forces shoot down Iranian suicide drones

U.S. Central Command on Sunday shared footage of Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles being intercepted.

“U.S. forces are taking out attack drones used by the Iranian regime to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries,” the military said.

U.S. forces are taking out attack drones used by the Iranian regime to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries. pic.twitter.com/T9C2cKFK0V — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 5, 2026

Tehran has fired about 600 missiles and 760 UAVs at Israel since the start of “Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28, according to Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies.

The Islamic Republic has also fired over 500 missiles and 2,000 drones at the United Arab Emirates, and more than 300 missiles and 600 UAVs at Kuwait.