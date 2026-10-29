EU congratulates Israelis on election, praises high voter turnout
The European Union congratulated Israelis on Wednesday following Tuesday’s national election, praising the high voter turnout as a reflection of the country’s “vibrant democracy.”
“The EU looks forward to engaging with the next government on the basis of our longstanding relationship and commitment to democratic principles and common values,” said E.U. foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.
“Our approach will continue to be based on a frank and open dialogue,” he added, emphasizing bilateral cooperation, addressing issues of concern and working together to promote regional stability, security and “a just and lasting peace.”
#Israel: Statement by the Spokesperson on the elections— Anouar El Anouni 🇪🇺 (@AnouarEUspox) October 28, 2026
The EU congratulates the Israeli people on yesterday’s elections, which saw a high voter turnout, reflecting Israel’s vibrant democracy.
Now begins a period of political negotiations to form the next Israeli government.