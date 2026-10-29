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EU congratulates Israelis on election, praises high voter turnout

JNS Staff
The Israeli and European flags
Israeli and European flags outside the Knesset in Jerusalem during the official visit of Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, Feb. 13, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
(Oct. 29, 2026 / JNS)

The European Union congratulated Israelis on Wednesday following Tuesday’s national election, praising the high voter turnout as a reflection of the country’s “vibrant democracy.”

“The EU looks forward to engaging with the next government on the basis of our longstanding relationship and commitment to democratic principles and common values,” said E.U. foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.

“Our approach will continue to be based on a frank and open dialogue,” he added, emphasizing bilateral cooperation, addressing issues of concern and working together to promote regional stability, security and “a just and lasting peace.”

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