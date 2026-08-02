US, Israel congratulate Morocco’s king on ‘Throne Day’

The United States and Israel issued congratulatory messages to Morocco and its leadership to mark the occasion of ‘Throne Day.’

“To the Kingdom of Morocco, its leadership and its people, we extend our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Glorious Throne Day,” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on X.

To the Kingdom of Morocco, its leadership and its people, we extend our warmest congratulations on the occasion of the Glorious Throne Day.



Sincerely,

Israel 🇮🇱@MarocDiplomatie pic.twitter.com/9f5VPqjK5h — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) July 30, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump issued his own congratulatory message, celebrating Washington’s “enduring friendship with Morocco.” In his statement, Trump reaffirmed the U.S.’ recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.

“Together, we are building a new era,” read the message. “It is one that puts the interests of both our peoples first. I look forward to even greater success for our two nations as we continue to work together.”

Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize ties under the Abraham Accords, but that relationship was tested after the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023. Rabat suspended flights between the two countries, and tens of thousands of Moroccans took to the streets, chanting antisemitic slogans and holding placards reading phrases such as “Down with Zionism” and “Palestine is Hamas.” There is still a movement among the population for the king to sever ties with the Jewish state.

Israeli airline Arkia announced it is resuming flights to Morocco this summer.