Iran envoy: Hormuz to stay open; transit fees may be imposed

Iran’s ambassador to Moscow said the Strait of Hormuz will remain open but could operate under new conditions set by Iran and Oman, including possible transit fees, according to remarks published on Monday.

Reuters reported that Kazem Jalali told Russia’s Izvestia that Tehran and Muscat may charge vessels for services related to passage through the strategic waterway, without detailing how fees would be structured.

The Strait of Hormuz will be open but under new conditions to be set by Iran and Oman, including a transit fee, Iran's ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying https://t.co/kDVX1MhEFI — Reuters (@Reuters) June 8, 2026

The strait, which previously carried about one-fifth of global oil supply, has seen sharply reduced traffic amid the ongoing U.S.-Israel war with the Islamic Republic, though some tankers have recently transited.

Washington has opposed any move to impose tolls. U.S. officials in late May warned Oman against cooperating with the Iranian regime on such measures, and said Muscat had indicated no plans to introduce fees.