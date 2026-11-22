Iran has “clear red lines” on its enriched uranium stockpile and will not allow the material to be taken out of the country, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview published on Saturday by Iran Daily, an English-language newspaper of Tehran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

“I believe a formula can be found,” Araghchi said about Iran’s stockpile of 400 kilograms (about 880 pounds) of uranium enriched to 60%, adding that “the stockpile will be used according to our needs” and that the issue “cannot be decided in isolation from the others.”

Araghchi said the United States had rejected a two-day proposal under which Washington would fulfill its commitments on the first day and the Islamic Republic would reopen the Strait of Hormuz on the second, when negotiations on a final agreement would begin. “The two-day plan is no longer on the table,” he said, adding that Tehran’s “seven conditions must be met before the Strait reopens.”

Araghchi said Tehran was seeking a “good, honorable and dignified agreement.” Addressing calls to change Iran’s nuclear doctrine, he said, “For now, our doctrine has not changed, and our official position remains the same.”

Iran has maintained that its nuclear program is strictly peaceful while it has continued to ramp up its uranium enrichment. In recent years, the regime has claimed that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strike of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, issued a fatwa, or religious edict, outlawing weapons of mass destruction.