Israel congratulates Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving prime minister
“India and Israel share a unique friendship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year,” said Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Wednesday congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the country’s longest-serving premier, highlighting the growing ties between the two nations.
“India and Israel share a unique friendship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year,” the ministry said in a post on X, expressing hope for deeper bilateral cooperation under Modi’s continued leadership.
Congratulations Prime Minister @narendramodi on this historic milestone as India's longest-serving Prime Minister.— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 10, 2026
India and Israel share a unique friendship that continues to grow stronger with each passing year.
Wishing you continued success and looking forward to deepening… pic.twitter.com/EiQgvNyutH
Separately, Israel’s ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, thanked Indian Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh for attending Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebration, calling the countries’ “special strategic partnership” increasingly robust.
Singh, in his own remarks, reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening ties with Israel and advancing shared goals in areas including peace and innovation.
Thank you Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh for attending Israel’s 🇮🇱 78th Independence Day Celebration. The Special Strategic Partnership btw 🇮🇱&🇮🇳 is getting stronger every day! @KVSinghMPGonda @DrSJaishankar @gidonsaar @narendramodi @IsraeliPM https://t.co/ROKV2oIZDp— 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) June 10, 2026