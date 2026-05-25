Israeli windsurfers win gold, silver at Euro championships
Tamar Steinberg and Shahar Tibi in a dual podium finish at the event in Portugal.
( May 25, 2026 / JNS )
Israel’s Tamar Steinberg won gold and Shahar Tibi took silver at the European Windsurfing Championships in Portimão, Portugal, on Saturday.
“Two Israeli athletes on the podium once again proving Israel’s strength on the world stage,” the Foreign Ministry, which runs the country’s X account, wrote.
What an incredible achievement for Israeli sport 🇮🇱🏄♀️— Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 24, 2026
Tamar Steinberg is the European champion🥇, while Shahar Tibi claimed silver🥈 at the European Windsurfing Championships in Portugal
Two Israeli athletes on the podium once again proving Israel’s strength on the world stage 👏… pic.twitter.com/h4uw9wvWDF