Lebanese Forces official seeks to become Lebanon’s first ambassador to Israel

Charles Jabbour, a prominent member of the Land of the Cedar’s Lebanese Forces party, told local media over the weekend that he wants to become the country’s first ambassador to Israel and has submitted a formal request to President Joseph Aoun.

Speaking on the Lebanese television program “Sar El Waet,” Jabbour said he had also approached the Lebanese Foreign Ministry and begun learning Hebrew in preparation for the role.

The Lebanese Forces party strongly opposes Hezbollah and has repeatedly called for the terrorist group to disarm. The Lebanese Forces has 19 of the 128 seats in the parliament, and is the largest party in the country.

Lebanon and Israel do not have diplomatic relations.