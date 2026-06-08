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Six arrested at annual Walk with Israel event in Toronto

Toronto police arrested five individuals on charges including assaulting and obstructing officers, while another person was arrested for operating a drone in the area.

A Toronto police cruiser. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.
A Toronto police cruiser. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.
(Jun. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Six people were arrested during Toronto’s 57th annual Walk with Israel on Sunday, according to the Toronto Police Service.

The event, which drew approximately 60,000 people, also drew anti-Israel protesters waving Palestinian flags and holding up signs bearing antisemitic depictions of Jews and phrases including “Israel has no right to exist.”

Police had established a designated protest zone. John Eusebio, 35, of Toronto, was charged with assaulting a peace officer after he allegedly left the designated protest zone and spat on officers when they attempted to redirect him.

Ghada Hamouda, 60, and Diana Bosco, 39, both of Toronto, were charged with obstructing a peace officer after they also allegedly left the designated protest zone. According to police, Bosco was observed “attempting to provoke attendees of the walk.”

Ali Reza Hojjati, 40, of Richmond Hill, was charged with assault after he allegedly spat on someone during a verbal argument.

Police also arrested a woman for breach of the peace and later released her. According to authorities, she walked along the route displaying anti-Israel signs and taunting event attendees, escalating tensions between marchers and counterprotesters.

A sixth man was investigated for operating a remotely piloted aircraft system, or drone, and was issued a ticket under Canadian aviation regulations. Police did not indicate whether he was affiliated with the protesters or with event participants.

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