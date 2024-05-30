‘I’m gonna kill all the Jews’: New York man tries to drive into students near yeshivah

A Pakistani American man, reportedly with a history of mental illness, allegedly sought to run over yeshivah students and a rabbi with his car and was said to have yelled “I’m gonna kill all the Jews” on Wednesday.
Asghar Ali, 58, was arrested and “faces more than a dozen charges including attempted murder, attempted assault and hate crimes charges,” the New York Post reported.
The suspect allegedly tried to drive his 2011 white Crown Victoria into the Jews near Mesivta Nachlas Yakov, per the Post.
Yeshiva World News published extensive photos and video footage of the harrowing incidents. Boro Park Shomrim aided police in the investigation and helped find the suspect, it added.
Just before you scroll on...
Israel is at war.
JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.
The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?
Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.