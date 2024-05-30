‘I’m gonna kill all the Jews’: New York man tries to drive into students near yeshivah

(May 29, 2024 / JNS)

A Pakistani American man, reportedly with a history of mental illness, allegedly sought to run over yeshivah students and a rabbi with his car and was said to have yelled “I’m gonna kill all the Jews” on Wednesday.

Asghar Ali, 58, was arrested and “faces more than a dozen charges including attempted murder, attempted assault and hate crimes charges,” the New York Post reported.

The suspect allegedly tried to drive his 2011 white Crown Victoria into the Jews near Mesivta Nachlas Yakov, per the Post.

Yeshiva World News published extensive photos and video footage of the harrowing incidents. Boro Park Shomrim aided police in the investigation and helped find the suspect, it added.

This subject jumped the curb, attempting to mow down pedestrians while shouting antisemitic slurs. Thanks to the outstanding collaborative efforts between our volunteers, @BPShomrim, and @ShomrimCH volunteers, he was ultimately apprehended and arrested by @NYPD63Pct. pic.twitter.com/Cur0MMmhRS — Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) May 30, 2024